GOP Lawmaker Accused by Daughter of Forging her Signature

An Iowa state senator faces a lawsuit from his own daughter alleging he forged her signature on a vehicle title form.

Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood, was accused by his daughter Korynn Dickey of not only forging her signature but agreeing to purchase her a car with “no strings attached." She alleges he later placed a security lien on the vehicle without informing her, according to a July 5 filing reviewed by local newspaper Ottumwa Courier.

The state senator’s attorney, Paul Miller, filed a response in court denying the daughter’s allegations this week.

The vehicle was totaled in May following a car accident, and Korynn Dickey now says her insurance provider will not pay the policy because of the lien on the car. Adrian Dickey claims his daughter gave him permission to sign her name on the form and is requesting the case be dismissed, and for his daughter to be ordered to sign the insurance check over to him.

Adrian Dickey Iowa Official Register

“Korynn would not have consented to Adrian purchasing a vehicle for her had she known he would take a security interest in the vehicle,” the lawsuit states, according to the Southeast Iowa Union.

They also allege that Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office engaged in a civil conspiracy by "knowingly accepting the forged documents."

Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding, who is representing the treasurer, asked the court to dismiss the charge of civil conspiracy.

A hearing for the county’s motion to dismiss is set for late August.

News of the lawsuit comes days after Dickey was charged for refusing to obey police orders during a recent state biking event.

Dickey told the Des Moines Register he is "absolutely innocent of the charge."