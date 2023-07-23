GOP Foreign Affairs Chair Worried About ‘Price’ of Getting Travis King Back from North Korea  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

GOP Foreign Affairs Chair Worried About ‘Price’ of Getting Travis King Back from North Korea 

North Korea has not released any information regarding King's welfare or status

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul expressed concern over the “price” North Korea may demand for the release of American soldier Travis King, who illegally crossed into the country last week. 

"Is he defecting? I think he was running from his problems," McCaul, R-Texas, said in an interview with ABC News Sunday, McCaul said. 

"That was the wrong place to go. But we see this with Russia, China, Iran -- when they take an American, particularly a soldier, captive, they exact a price for that," McCaul said. "And that's what I worry about."

King, 23, a servicemember of only two years, had been held in military detention in South Korea for assaulting a local Korean national. He was due to fly back to the U.S. to face "pending administrative separation actions for foreign conviction" but instead of getting on a plane back to the U.S, the soldier somehow managed to join a tour group visiting the border between both countries before "willfully" crossing into North Korea, officials said. 

Read More
U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18, 2023.
U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18, 2023.US Army

North Korea has not released any information regarding the King's welfare or status. 

"I'm sure that he's not being treated very well," McCaul told ABC News. "I think it was a serious mistake on his part, and I hope we can get him back."

Tuesday's border crossing came amid high tensions over North Korea's missile tests. Earlier this week, the U.S. sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said the Biden administration has repeatedly invited North Korea to talks about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula but had no direct communication with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"North Korea needs to know that we're there and we have superiority with the submarines and nuclear subs. We need to get in their head and Chairman Xi's head that if they do anything that's aggressive militarily, there will be consequences to that," McCaul told ABC News, referencing Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"It's very complicated," he said. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.