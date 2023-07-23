GOP Foreign Affairs Chair Worried About ‘Price’ of Getting Travis King Back from North Korea
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul expressed concern over the “price” North Korea may demand for the release of American soldier Travis King, who illegally crossed into the country last week.
"Is he defecting? I think he was running from his problems," McCaul, R-Texas, said in an interview with ABC News Sunday, McCaul said.
"That was the wrong place to go. But we see this with Russia, China, Iran -- when they take an American, particularly a soldier, captive, they exact a price for that," McCaul said. "And that's what I worry about."
King, 23, a servicemember of only two years, had been held in military detention in South Korea for assaulting a local Korean national. He was due to fly back to the U.S. to face "pending administrative separation actions for foreign conviction" but instead of getting on a plane back to the U.S, the soldier somehow managed to join a tour group visiting the border between both countries before "willfully" crossing into North Korea, officials said.
North Korea has not released any information regarding the King's welfare or status.
"I'm sure that he's not being treated very well," McCaul told ABC News. "I think it was a serious mistake on his part, and I hope we can get him back."
Tuesday's border crossing came amid high tensions over North Korea's missile tests. Earlier this week, the U.S. sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said the Biden administration has repeatedly invited North Korea to talks about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula but had no direct communication with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"North Korea needs to know that we're there and we have superiority with the submarines and nuclear subs. We need to get in their head and Chairman Xi's head that if they do anything that's aggressive militarily, there will be consequences to that," McCaul told ABC News, referencing Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
"It's very complicated," he said.
