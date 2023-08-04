Google Wins Partial Victory in Antitrust Case With Trial Beginning Next Month
The trial, based on charges brought by the federal government and 38 attorneys general, is scheduled to start Sept. 12
Alphabet received a partial victory in a federal antitrust lawsuit on Friday when a judge tightened the scope of the litigation, a setback to a years-long push by a bipartisan group of 38 state attorney generals to corral the company's dominance over internet search engines.
In a 60-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta tossed out an argument that Alphabet, which is Google's parent company, had punished search competitors like Yelp and Expedia through limiting them in Google's search results. The lawsuit hadn't "demonstrated the requisite anticompetitive effort," the judge wrote.
Still, another part of the suit will continue with Mehta deciding the attorney generals had presented enough information to argue that Alphabet had acted monopolistically with hardware and software developers, allegations that partly revolve around Alphabet's Android operating system.
Google Hit with New EU Antitrust Charges, Warned It Must Break Up Digital Ad Business
How Google Data Policies Hamper Federal Investigations and Tech Industry Lawsuits (Exclusive)
Google Sues India's Antitrust Body Over Claim The Regulator Sided With Amazon
FTC Could File New Blockbuster Antitrust Case Against Amazon: Report
Why Amazon, Google and Other Tech Giants Are Flouting Some New Government Cybersecurity Recommendations
The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12 and represents the most significant antitrust case against a tech company since the government take on Microsoft in the 1990s. While this lawsuit dates back to the Trump administration, the Biden White House has itself displayed an eagerness to take apart big tech companies, recently challenging Microsoft's decision to buy Activision Blizzard. It's also widely expected to file an anti-trust suit against Amazon.
Overseas, Google is facing antitrust charges in the European Union over its monopolization of the online ad industry.
