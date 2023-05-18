The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Google Will Delete Your Account If You Haven’t Logged In for Two Years

    Google created Gmail so people could "hold onto their mail forever." Now it will start clearing inactive accounts.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Google said this week that it will start mass deleting accounts that have been inactive for two years or more.

    The company pointed to “internal analysis” that shows inactive accounts are far more likely to be hacked, especially given that many never set up two-factor authentication.

    “Once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam," Ruth Kricheli, Google's vice president of product management, said in a statement announcing the change.

    The policy will only affect personal accounts. Those created via a school or business will not be touched, no matter their status, according to the statement.

    Read More

    Once an inactive account is deleted, it will wipe out any information stored across Google’s suite of products, from Gmail to Drive to YouTube. The mass deletions will start no earlier than December of this year.

    Google, which launched Gmail in 2004 by saying "people should be able to hold onto their mail forever," says all a user needs to do to keep an account active is to log in.

    As some noted on social media, that may not be possible for all two billion of the world’s Google users.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.