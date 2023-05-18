Google Will Delete Your Account If You Haven’t Logged In for Two Years

Google said this week that it will start mass deleting accounts that have been inactive for two years or more.

The company pointed to “internal analysis” that shows inactive accounts are far more likely to be hacked, especially given that many never set up two-factor authentication.

“Once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam," Ruth Kricheli, Google's vice president of product management, said in a statement announcing the change.

The policy will only affect personal accounts. Those created via a school or business will not be touched, no matter their status, according to the statement.

Once an inactive account is deleted, it will wipe out any information stored across Google’s suite of products, from Gmail to Drive to YouTube. The mass deletions will start no earlier than December of this year.

Google, which launched Gmail in 2004 by saying "people should be able to hold onto their mail forever," says all a user needs to do to keep an account active is to log in.



As some noted on social media, that may not be possible for all two billion of the world’s Google users.