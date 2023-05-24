The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Google Using AI to Write Descriptions on Some YouTube Videos

    People are creating millions of short-form videos for YouTube Shorts but often don’t include titles and descriptions.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    You might find the next video you want to watch on YouTube because a computer program wrote a secret description about it.

    Google announced that it is using AI to generate hidden text for videos which users upload to its YouTube Shorts platform.

    The company said people are creating millions of short-form videos for YouTube Shorts but often don’t include titles and descriptions when they upload them.

    That makes it tougher to find them.

    Read More

    Google’s DeepMind AI division has introduced its visual language model named Flamingo to help generate descriptions.

    The program scans the initial frames of a video and then writes a description of what is being shown.

    This text is stored as metadata on YouTube to better categorize videos and match search results to viewer queries.

    YouTube said it is rolling this technology out across Shorts, and auto-generated video descriptions are already being applied to all new uploads.

    The generated descriptions won’t be user-facing, the Verge reported, but will be used for metadata buried behind the scenes.

    The company said it is still deciding whether to use the technology on its traditional YouTube platform that features longer videos.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.