Google Skips EU, Debuts AI-Chatbot Bard on Remote, Penguin-Inhabited Island

Google's AI-driven chatbot, Bard, is currently unavailable to European Union residents. However, Google has introduced it to a few remote European territories, including an uninhabited island, according to a report by Wired.

Bouvet Island, a remote and volcanic location in the South Atlantic Ocean housing 50,000 penguins, is among the territories where Google has released Bard. Other regions include the Aland Islands in Finland, along with Norway's Jan Mayen and Svalbard territories.

Brando Benifei, a member of the European Parliament, informed Wired that Google's decision to omit the EU from Bard's rollout is a significant concern. Benifei is at the forefront of negotiations for the new European AI Act, aiming to establish transparency and risk-management rules for AI in Europe.

Wired's experts suggest Google might be communicating a message about the EU’s online privacy and safety laws by excluding the region from Bard's introduction.

Tobias Judin, the head of the international department at Norway's data protection authority, found it peculiar that Bard is available in these European territories. He pointed out to Wired that most of these regions operate under similar European data rules.

Google has remained silent on Bard's accessibility in these areas when approached by Wired for a comment.