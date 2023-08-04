Google Offers $99 Hotel Rooms to Lure Workers Back to Office
Google hopes its 'Summer Special' will 'make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace'
Google is enticing workers back to the office with a new offer: an on-site hotel special.
The search giant will let full-time employees stay in a room for $99 a night at its on-campus hotel in the Mountain View, Calif., according to CNBC.
Google is calling it a “Summer Special,” and the offer runs till September 30–with the company hoping the proposal will “make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace,” according to a description of the plan seen by CNBC.
Bay View, the name of the on-campus facility, was launched last year and can host up to 4,000 employees. It comes equipped with two office buildings and an event center that can seat as many as 1,000 people.
As much as Google wants employees to march merrily back to the office, it was clear on one point: It won’t cover employee expenses for the hotel promotion and expects them to use personal credit cards for bookings.
Google joins a number of companies looking to convince employees to show up to the office after the pandemic. Companies like Amazon, BlackRock and Bloomberg have also shared they would like workers back into corporate space, believing it improves camaraderie and spurs greater innovation.
