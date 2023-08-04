Google Offers $99 Hotel Rooms to Lure Workers Back to Office - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Google Offers $99 Hotel Rooms to Lure Workers Back to Office

Google hopes its 'Summer Special' will 'make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace'

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Google is enticing workers back to the office with a new offer: an on-site hotel special.

The search giant will let full-time employees stay in a room for $99 a night at its on-campus hotel in the Mountain View, Calif., according to CNBC.

Google is calling it a “Summer Special,” and the offer runs till September 30–with the company hoping the proposal will “make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace,” according to a description of the plan seen by CNBC.

Bay View, the name of the on-campus facility, was launched last year and can host up to 4,000 employees. It comes equipped with two office buildings and an event center that can seat as many as 1,000 people.

As much as Google wants employees to march merrily back to the office, it was clear on one point: It won’t cover employee expenses for the hotel promotion and expects them to use personal credit cards for bookings.

Google joins a number of companies looking to convince employees to show up to the office after the pandemic. Companies like Amazon, BlackRock and Bloomberg have also shared they would like workers back into corporate space, believing it improves camaraderie and spurs greater innovation.

Google Offers $99 Hotel Rooms To Lure Workers Back To Office
Workers leave Googles Bay View campus in Mountain View, California on June 27, 2022. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo by NOAH BERGER/AFP via Getty Images)
Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.