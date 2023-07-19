Google Asks Employees To Work with Minimal Internet To Cut Cyberattacks

Some employees at Internet search giant Google are being asked to do their work offline to cut down on the opportunity for cyberattacks, according to a CNBC report.

According to the report, Google initially asked 2,500 employees to take part in an offline work pilot, but the company has changed tack and decided to ask for volunteers. Anyone who takes part has to work on a desktop PC with Internet access disabled except for access to programs like email and Google Drive, as well as specific web-based tools they need for their job.

Other employees are being asked to give up their 'root' access, which means they won’t be able to run administrative commands or install new software on their machines.

Google employees are being given the option to work offline, a move the company said will help curb rampant cyberattacks on people employed by the company. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

According to documents obtained by CNBC, the program is a response to the frequency of cyberattacks aimed at Google workers. If an attack on one employee is successful, it can give hackers access to sensitive internal data and code at one of the biggest companies in the world.

An internal description of the voluntary program said having employees work offline would reduce the risk of data being stolen or outside code being run, according to the report.

The move is not without merit: Earlier this month, Microsoft accused Chinese hackers of breaking into the email accounts of people in 25 organizations, a breach that the National Security Council said was discovered by U.S. government safety measures. Among the organizations and people who had accounts hacked were three federal agencies and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Google did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.