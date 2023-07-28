Good Samaritans Rescue a Stranded Group of Divers Running Out of Air - The Messenger
Good Samaritans Rescue a Stranded Group of Divers Running Out of Air

The rescued divers had been in the area to take advantage of the annual two-day mini lobster season

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
The crew of a water sports company rescued a group of divers who ran out of oxygen while catching lobsters on July 26 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.WSVN/Screenshot

On Wednesday morning, Anthony Burg and his team at Aqua Flight, a water sports company, sprang into action to assist a group of stranded divers off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

"I was standing on the boat, and I looked to my left, and there’s this guy, like, waving his arms like, freaking out, and you just see the boat angled like this, and immediately, I got – I grabbed my phone and I called the police,” Burg told WSVN.

The rescued divers had been in the area to take advantage of the annual two-day mini lobster season. When Burg and his team noticed the divers' boat anchored and taking on water, he shot a flare and alerted Sea Tow Fort Lauderdale. The seriousness of the situation became clear when he observed the divers inflating life vests and emptying their pockets.

Soon after, the Sea Tow crew arrived on the scene and informed Burg that there were two divers still unaccounted for in the water.

One diver was found holding the diver emergency flag and had run out of oxygen, Burg said. “We immediately got her on the boat, and then we had to wait for him to basically come up. Apparently, they were running out of air.”

Both divers were successfully pulled onto Burg’s boat, and emergency crews were able to take over.

“They were very, very thankful, you know, thanked us a million times and everything, you know. They even caught some lobsters,” Burg told the outlet. “This was 100% a team effort. Nobody got hurt, you know, we were able to help people, and that’s basically what we are all about.”

Thanks to the heroic efforts of Burg and his crew, all the divers made it up safely and without any injuries – they even caught some lobsters.

