Good Samaritan Saves Dehydrated Leopard by Carrying it to Local Vet on Bike - The Messenger
Good Samaritan Saves Dehydrated Leopard by Carrying it to Local Vet on Bike

The animal is in stable condition

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
JWPlayer

A leopard lying still on the corner of a farm in Hassan, India, caught the attention of a concerned local 25-year-old, as reported by The Times of India.

Muttu Venugopal observed the leopard and realized the creature was exhausted and unable to move. This prompted the young man to pick it up and strap it onto his bike. As he drove through the village on his way to the veterinarian's, residents became alarmed by the sight, according to the report.

Acting on the reports from the villagers, forest officials tracked down Venugopal while he was en route to the care facility. They transferred the leopard into their vehicle to rush it to the government veterinary hospital.

Ashish Reddy, Hassan's Deputy Conservator of Forests, told the outlet that the nine-month-old leopard was dehydrated and "must have strayed into the village in search of food."

He also mentioned that Venugopal has been advised by staff on what to do when he encounters wild animals in the area, and stated that there was no criminal intent behind his actions.

The leopard is now in stable condition.

A young man rescued a dehydrated leopard in Hassan, India.
A young man rescued a dehydrated leopard in Hassan, India.Sylvain Cordier/Getty Images
