Good Samaritan Gives Couple $5,000 for Helping Catch Child Kidnapper After Crime Stoppers Refuses to Pay

A Dallas couple whose tip led to the capture of a child kidnapper is getting a reward after all, after they were denied a large payout for making the critical 911 call.

Good samaritan Cliff Freeman told Fox 4 that he stepped up after Crime Stoppers refused to award Kenyatta and Briana Jordan after they called the Dallas Police Department when they noticed who they thought was a man wanted for abducting two children.

The Jordans thought they saw the man, Leonard Neal, at a bus stop and followed him while remaining on the line with police. The chair of the North Texas Crime Stoppers told Fox 4 that the Jordans would not receive an award because they called 911 instead of their tipline.

As The Messenger previously reported, Neal was considered one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives. Police said he allegedly abducted a 7-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy in Dallas in June.

When Freeman heard what the Jordans did, he decided to hand-deliver a check to them.

"I know you guys have been through a lot. I saw your story that Lori did on channel 4, and it just touched my heart," Freeman said. "What you guys did, put yourselves at risk and took a bad guy off the street. You are my heroes for that.”

Freeman gave them a hug and presented them with a check for $5,000. In addition to the money, Freeman contacted Six Flags, which agreed to give the Jordan family free tickets to its theme park.

"I don't have Crime Stoppers number programed into my phone, but I do have 911, and I guarantee you 911 will be the first number I will call," Freeman said.