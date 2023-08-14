Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police Arrive

A man allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman on the city streets of Boston this weekend but was fought off by a Good Samaritan, police say.
Amos Sykes, 35, was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly beat a woman and attempted to take her clothes off in Boston’s South End neighborhood, a Sunday press release from the Boston Police Department (BPD) stated.
“Several witnesses in the area heard the sound of a person screaming and observed the suspect, later identified as Sykes, punching a woman in the head as he sat on top of her,” the BPD release alleges.
“Officers arrived on scene and observed one of the witnesses fighting with Sykes, in an attempt to defend the victim,” the release adds. “Sykes fled the scene on foot and was immediately apprehended.”
- NJ Lawyer Was Questioned in 2008 About Boston Sex Assault and Released – Weeks Later, He Allegedly Attacked Again
- Good Samaritan Trying to Stop Phone Theft Gets Attacked with Cane By Would-be Victim
- Arson Suspect in Stolen Tesla Stopped by Good Samaritan with MMA Skills: ‘He Looked Like a Pretzel’
- Kidnapped Texas Teen Rescued in California after Good Samaritans Spotted Her ‘Help Me’ Sign
- N.J. Lawyer Accused of 4 Sexual Assaults Pleads Not Guilty in Boston Court
- ‘Don’t Resist or I’m Going to Kill You’: DA Describes Brutal Boston Sex Assaults as NJ Lawyer Charged in 5 More Attacks
Police say that the victim, an adult woman, was walking on Columbus Avenue in the city when she was grabbed from behind, thrown to the ground and assaulted.
After the Good Samaritan fought her attacker off, the victim was transported by emergency services to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the police release says.
Officers responded to the area after receiving a radio call about the incident at about 9:39 p.m. where they could see the Good Samaritan fight off the alleged attacker, the release states.
Sykes is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, according to the BPD, but an exact date was not given.
The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619 or The Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech