Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police Arrive

A man allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman on the city streets of Boston this weekend but was fought off by a Good Samaritan, police say.

Amos Sykes, 35, was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly beat a woman and attempted to take her clothes off in Boston’s South End neighborhood, a Sunday press release from the Boston Police Department (BPD) stated.

“Several witnesses in the area heard the sound of a person screaming and observed the suspect, later identified as Sykes, punching a woman in the head as he sat on top of her,” the BPD release alleges.

“Officers arrived on scene and observed one of the witnesses fighting with Sykes, in an attempt to defend the victim,” the release adds. “Sykes fled the scene on foot and was immediately apprehended.”

Police say that the victim, an adult woman, was walking on Columbus Avenue in the city when she was grabbed from behind, thrown to the ground and assaulted.

After the Good Samaritan fought her attacker off, the victim was transported by emergency services to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the police release says.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a radio call about the incident at about 9:39 p.m. where they could see the Good Samaritan fight off the alleged attacker, the release states.

Sykes is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, according to the BPD, but an exact date was not given.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619 or The Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.