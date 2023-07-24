A man in Australia did a good deed — stopping to give a hitchhiker a lift while on his way to a wedding — only to be killed in a three-car crash, allegedly caused by the raging boyfriend of his sudden passenger.

Terry Bishop, 65, was driving from Mackay to Brisbane for the family wedding when he spotted Gypsy Satterley, 25, at the side of the road looking for a ride.

Bishop picked her up but his car was then allegedly chased by Rafferty Rolfe, who was in a relationship with Satterley, ABC Sunshine Coast reported.

Rolfe allegedly rammed into Bishop's car with a vehicle he had stolen, forcing Bishop onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of an oncoming car driven by 38-year-old Jessica Townley.

Terry Bishop, 65, was killed after being chased by hitchhiker's boyfriend Queensland Police

Bishop, Satterley and Townley all died in the crash; Rolfe was the lone survivor.

Bishop's family released a statement saying they were "absolutely devastated" by his death and described him as a Good Samaritan who went out of his way to help out others.

"He is a man that would always go out of his way to help anyone in need," the family said. "He leaves behind a wife, daughter, son, and five young grandchildren who all loved him dearly."

Satterley's family praised Bishop as a "hero" for stopping to help her.

Rolfe was arrested and charged with armed robbery with actual violence, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle with intent to deprive, stealing, evasion, and driving without a license while disqualified as a repeat offender.

He is currently in Sunshine Coast University Hospital under police guard, according to the Guardian.