Good Samaritan Driven into Oncoming Traffic After Stop For Hitchhiker on Way to Wedding
Boyfriend of woman he gave ride to allegedly chased them down, forcing fatal crash
A man in Australia did a good deed — stopping to give a hitchhiker a lift while on his way to a wedding — only to be killed in a three-car crash, allegedly caused by the raging boyfriend of his sudden passenger.
Terry Bishop, 65, was driving from Mackay to Brisbane for the family wedding when he spotted Gypsy Satterley, 25, at the side of the road looking for a ride.
Bishop picked her up but his car was then allegedly chased by Rafferty Rolfe, who was in a relationship with Satterley, ABC Sunshine Coast reported.
Rolfe allegedly rammed into Bishop's car with a vehicle he had stolen, forcing Bishop onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of an oncoming car driven by 38-year-old Jessica Townley.
- Good Samaritan Trying to Stop Phone Theft Gets Attacked with Cane By Would-be Victim
- Kidnapped Texas Teen Rescued in California after Good Samaritans Spotted Her ‘Help Me’ Sign
- Good Samaritan Slashed After Helping Schoolgirl Being Attacked by Homeless Woman on L.A. Street
- Good Samaritan Gives Couple $5,000 for Helping Catch Child Kidnapper After Crime Stoppers Refuses to Pay
- Two-Step Kansas Traffic Stop Process Ruled Unconstitutional
Bishop, Satterley and Townley all died in the crash; Rolfe was the lone survivor.
Bishop's family released a statement saying they were "absolutely devastated" by his death and described him as a Good Samaritan who went out of his way to help out others.
"He is a man that would always go out of his way to help anyone in need," the family said. "He leaves behind a wife, daughter, son, and five young grandchildren who all loved him dearly."
Satterley's family praised Bishop as a "hero" for stopping to help her.
Rolfe was arrested and charged with armed robbery with actual violence, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle with intent to deprive, stealing, evasion, and driving without a license while disqualified as a repeat offender.
He is currently in Sunshine Coast University Hospital under police guard, according to the Guardian.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews