Good Samaritan Dove Into River to Rescue Woman Trapped in a Car Filling Up With Water

A Good Samaritan leaped into action to help a woman who traveled off of the road and into the Pascagoula River in Moss Point, Mississippi on Sunday.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley told WLOX News that the woman was experiencing a medical emergency, which caused the crash.

Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep told WLOX that resident Bradley Turner witnessed the incident, jumped into the river to help and pulled the woman out of her car.

After the daring rescue, three other residents came to assist Turner and the driver until first responders arrived.

James Firmin lives near the scene of the incident and watched it unfold from his front porch. He said he has seen 12 crashes throughout his 15 years of living there, but this case stood out to him.

“It’s pretty neat to see individuals take action like that,” Firmin told WLOX.

Turner and the other bystanders who came to their assistance — Kendall Lett and Brian and Laura Vance — were recognized at a City Hall meeting on Tuesday.

“They all were there and got presented a special proclamation by the mayor just to recognize their good deed,” Alderman Lennep told WLOX.

Lennep said the kind act was not surprising to him.

”I’m not surprised at all that he didn’t hesitate,” he said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s just always there to help folks. I’m not surprised that he did that, and all of the folks, really. We’ve got some good people in this neighborhood, and I’m proud to say that.”