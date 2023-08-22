Golfers Said ‘We Didn’t Pay a Lot of Attention to It at First’ as Employee Gets Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees

A golf course maintenance worker remains hospitalized and intubated after he was stung about 2,000 times by bees on Saturday in Arizona.
Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA) said it is unclear what led to the attack, but a worker in his 50s somehow disturbed a hive at the Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West. When first responders arrived, they said he was covered in bees.
A crew member told ABC15: "We thought it was grass clippings on his face, but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees."
Golfers Craig Powell and J.R. Derringer were on the front 9 of the course when it happened.
“He stopped and he started swinging his arms,” Powell told ABC15. “We didn’t pay a lot of attention to it at first.”
But then, they saw the man start to run across the fairway. Derringer said they got closer and watched him splash water on himself from a nearby fountain. When the man turned around, they said he was covered in bees.
- Bee Swarm Injures Three in Los Angeles
- 100,000 Bees Living in Walls of California Home Send Woman to Hospital
- Elderly Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Over 200 Africanized Killer Bees
- Woman Rescued From Montana Yoga Retreat After Swarm of Bees Attacked Her
- Swarm of 25,000 Bees Removed From Manhattan Traffic Light
- Bee-Eating Relative of ‘Murder Hornets’ Found Alive in the US for First Time
The men tried to call for help, but they were getting stung themselves, so they left the area to get help.
“We can’t do anything. We can’t do anything that’s the hard part,” Derringer told ABC15.
Once AFMA arrived, the man was sprayed with foam so that they could get close enough to rescue him, as reported by FOX 10. The remaining bees are now being looked after by a beekeeper.
"While it isn't common for bees to attack if their hive is disturbed, it is possible," AFMA told FOX 10. "If you find yourself in this situation, getting to shelter should be the number one priority."
This is the sixth bee incident that AFMA has responded to this year. The department responded to 15 bee-related incidents in 2022.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’: University President Praises Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Off CampusNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews