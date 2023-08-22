Golfers Said ‘We Didn’t Pay a Lot of Attention to It at First’ as Employee Gets Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees

A golf course maintenance worker remains hospitalized and intubated after he was stung about 2,000 times by bees on Saturday in Arizona.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA) said it is unclear what led to the attack, but a worker in his 50s somehow disturbed a hive at the Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West. When first responders arrived, they said he was covered in bees.

A crew member told ABC15: "We thought it was grass clippings on his face, but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees."

Golfers Craig Powell and J.R. Derringer were on the front 9 of the course when it happened.

“He stopped and he started swinging his arms,” Powell told ABC15. “We didn’t pay a lot of attention to it at first.”

But then, they saw the man start to run across the fairway. Derringer said they got closer and watched him splash water on himself from a nearby fountain. When the man turned around, they said he was covered in bees.

The men tried to call for help, but they were getting stung themselves, so they left the area to get help.

“We can’t do anything. We can’t do anything that’s the hard part,” Derringer told ABC15.

Once AFMA arrived, the man was sprayed with foam so that they could get close enough to rescue him, as reported by FOX 10. The remaining bees are now being looked after by a beekeeper.

"While it isn't common for bees to attack if their hive is disturbed, it is possible," AFMA told FOX 10. "If you find yourself in this situation, getting to shelter should be the number one priority."

This is the sixth bee incident that AFMA has responded to this year. The department responded to 15 bee-related incidents in 2022.