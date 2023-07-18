Golf Cart-Driving Toddler, 3, Runs Over, Kills 7-Year-Old Brother

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart in Florida struck and killed his 7-year-old brother, according to a report on Tuesday.

The crash happened Monday when the younger child was driving the vehicle on private property in Fort Myers and reached a “right curve near the property residence," Fox 4 reported Tuesday, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

The older brother was standing in the front yard when he was struck by the golf cart.

He suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Lt. Greg Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol told Fox 4 that the two were brothers.

Police tape Getty Images

"We are still sorting through this, what led up to the tragedy," Bueno said. "Whether the 7-year-old was always outside of the cart, or was he initially in the cart with the 3-year-old."

The 3-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, was not injured, the report said.

The identities of the two children were not released and the crash remains under investigation.

"It's a very sad situation," Chyenne McKenny, an employee at a nearby garden center, told the Fort Myers News-Press. "I couldn't believe it happened right here."

She said she often sees children on golf carts at the property.

A new law that took effect in Florida on July 1 requires golf cart drivers under 18 must be 16 with a driver's license or 15 with a learner's permit.