Golf Cart-Driving Toddler, 3, Runs Over, Kills 7-Year-Old Brother - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Golf Cart-Driving Toddler, 3, Runs Over, Kills 7-Year-Old Brother

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating whether the older boy had initially been riding in the cart with his younger sibling

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart in Florida struck and killed his 7-year-old brother, according to a report on Tuesday. 

The crash happened Monday when the younger child was driving the vehicle on private property in Fort Myers and reached a “right curve near the property residence," Fox 4 reported Tuesday, citing the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The older brother was standing in the front yard when he was struck by the golf cart. 

He suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. 

Read More

Lt. Greg Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol told Fox 4 that the two were brothers.

Police tape
Police tapeGetty Images

"We are still sorting through this, what led up to the tragedy," Bueno said. "Whether the 7-year-old was always outside of the cart, or was he initially in the cart with the 3-year-old."

The 3-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, was not injured, the report said. 

The identities of the two children were not released and the crash remains under investigation.

"It's a very sad situation," Chyenne McKenny, an employee at a nearby garden center, told the Fort Myers News-Press. "I couldn't believe it happened right here."

She said she often sees children on golf carts at the property. 

A new law that took effect in Florida on July 1 requires golf cart drivers under 18 must be 16 with a driver's license or 15 with a learner's permit.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.