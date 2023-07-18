Goldman Sachs Says Taming Inflation Won’t Spark a Recession - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Goldman Sachs Says Taming Inflation Won’t Spark a Recession

Improving economic data has bolstered the investment bank's confidence

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Investment banking giant missed analysts’ lowered second quarter earnings estimates. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has trimmed the probability of a coming recession to 20% from 25%, citing a raft of improving economic data.

“Recent data have reinforced our confidence that bringing inflation down to an acceptable level will not require a recession,” Jan Hatzius, the investment bank's chief economist wrote in a research report on Monday.

Hatzius said the nation's second quarter economic growth was humming along at 2.3%. Unemployment has slipped to 3.6%, and consumer sentiment is soaring.

"The U.S. economy will continue to grow, albeit at a below-trend pace,” Hatzius said.

Read More

Wall Street widely expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another quarter point when it meets next week. In its ongoing battle against inflation, the Fed has raised its key interest rate 10 times since March 2022.

Economists have long debated whether the Fed's efforts to slow the economy enough to bring inflation down to its 2% target will result in a recession or a soft landing.

Hatzius' call on the economy for the next 12 months contrasts sharply with what Goldman Sachs' institutional customers are forecasting.

About two-thirds of its 900 institutional investors recently surveyed by the company expect the U.S. economy to slide into a recession in the next 12 months.

"Investors have actually not bought into the soft-landing narrative but have merely pushed back their recession expectations by a few quarters,” said Goldman Sachs' Oscar Ostlund, global head of content strategy, market analytics and data science for the company's marquee digital platform for institutional clients.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.