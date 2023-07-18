Goldman Sachs Says Taming Inflation Won’t Spark a Recession

Goldman Sachs has trimmed the probability of a coming recession to 20% from 25%, citing a raft of improving economic data.

“Recent data have reinforced our confidence that bringing inflation down to an acceptable level will not require a recession,” Jan Hatzius, the investment bank's chief economist wrote in a research report on Monday.

Hatzius said the nation's second quarter economic growth was humming along at 2.3%. Unemployment has slipped to 3.6%, and consumer sentiment is soaring.

"The U.S. economy will continue to grow, albeit at a below-trend pace,” Hatzius said.

Wall Street widely expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another quarter point when it meets next week. In its ongoing battle against inflation, the Fed has raised its key interest rate 10 times since March 2022.

Economists have long debated whether the Fed's efforts to slow the economy enough to bring inflation down to its 2% target will result in a recession or a soft landing.

Hatzius' call on the economy for the next 12 months contrasts sharply with what Goldman Sachs' institutional customers are forecasting.

About two-thirds of its 900 institutional investors recently surveyed by the company expect the U.S. economy to slide into a recession in the next 12 months.

"Investors have actually not bought into the soft-landing narrative but have merely pushed back their recession expectations by a few quarters,” said Goldman Sachs' Oscar Ostlund, global head of content strategy, market analytics and data science for the company's marquee digital platform for institutional clients.