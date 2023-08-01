Goldman Sachs Analyst Vanishes After New York City Concert

A 27-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst vanished after attending an electronic music concert at a popular New York City nightclub early Saturday morning, weeks after another 27-year-old man was found dead days after disappearing from the same venue.

John Castic, an Illinois native and DePaul University graduate who was employed at the Manhattan investment bank, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. near the Brooklyn Mirage in Williamsburg after leaving a Zeds Dead concert, according to reports.

Castic, who is described as 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds with dirty blond hair, was wearing a navy floral shirt and khakis when he went missing. His friends told Fox News that his phone had died and hadn't been turned on since.



The New York Post reported that Castic's last known location was about a half mile from the venue, near Newtown Creek, an estuary that bisects the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.



That creek was where the body of another man, Karl Clemente, also 27, was found a week after he went missing while attempting to see a show at the Mirage in June. Clemente had reportedly been turned away at the door for being intoxicated. His death is not considered suspicious, per the Post’s sources.

Friends of Castic have been pleading on Facebook for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the NYPD. A missing person flyer has also been plastered around the low-slung industrial neighborhood that surrounds the Mirage.



Sara Kostecka, who said she is a close friend of Castic, wrote on Facebook that she heard rumors that clubgoers had been offered to "hop in a taxi/cab from some creepy people” outside the venue, per Fox.

In a statement to The Messenger, Goldman Sachs spokesperson Abbey Collins said the firm was "working closely with the NYPD to help locate John."



"We are in touch with his family during this difficult time and the investigation remains ongoing," Collins said.

The Brooklyn Mirage, along with an attached event space known as Avant Gardner, is the biggest non-arena music venue in New York, with a 6,000-person capacity.



The club’s owners have been in a prolonged dispute with the state’s liquor authority over what officials called “rampant” drug use that has resulted in at least three overdose deaths since 2017.