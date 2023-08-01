Goldman Sachs Analyst Vanishes After New York City Concert

A 27-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst vanished after attending an electronic music concert at a popular New York City nightclub early Saturday morning, weeks after another 27-year-old man was found dead days after disappearing from the same venue.
John Castic, an Illinois native and DePaul University graduate who was employed at the Manhattan investment bank, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. near the Brooklyn Mirage in Williamsburg after leaving a Zeds Dead concert, according to reports.
Castic, who is described as 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds with dirty blond hair, was wearing a navy floral shirt and khakis when he went missing. His friends told Fox News that his phone had died and hadn't been turned on since.
The New York Post reported that Castic's last known location was about a half mile from the venue, near Newtown Creek, an estuary that bisects the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.
That creek was where the body of another man, Karl Clemente, also 27, was found a week after he went missing while attempting to see a show at the Mirage in June. Clemente had reportedly been turned away at the door for being intoxicated. His death is not considered suspicious, per the Post’s sources.
Friends of Castic have been pleading on Facebook for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the NYPD. A missing person flyer has also been plastered around the low-slung industrial neighborhood that surrounds the Mirage.
Sara Kostecka, who said she is a close friend of Castic, wrote on Facebook that she heard rumors that clubgoers had been offered to "hop in a taxi/cab from some creepy people” outside the venue, per Fox.
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of Drowning
- Goldman Sachs Analyst John Castic May Have Died From Peanut Allergy, Father Says
- Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in Water Near Venue he Disappeared From
- Video Shows Goldman Sachs Analyst Walking Possibly Moments Before His Tragic Demise in NYC Waterway
- Goldman Stock Downgraded by Citi
In a statement to The Messenger, Goldman Sachs spokesperson Abbey Collins said the firm was "working closely with the NYPD to help locate John."
"We are in touch with his family during this difficult time and the investigation remains ongoing," Collins said.
The Brooklyn Mirage, along with an attached event space known as Avant Gardner, is the biggest non-arena music venue in New York, with a 6,000-person capacity.
The club’s owners have been in a prolonged dispute with the state’s liquor authority over what officials called “rampant” drug use that has resulted in at least three overdose deaths since 2017.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness