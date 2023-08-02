Goldman Sachs Analyst John Castic May Have Died From Peanut Allergy, Father Says - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Goldman Sachs Analyst John Castic May Have Died From Peanut Allergy, Father Says

The 27-year-old's body was found floating in a New York City waterway on Tuesday

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Castic is seen in a photo alongside a poster that sought information in his disappearance.Facebook

The Goldman Sachs analyst whose body was found in a New York City waterway may have died from a peanut allergy, his grieving father said Wednesday.

John Castic's dad, Jeff Castic, told the Daily Mail his son started feeling ill while at the open-air Brooklyn Mirage concert venue, "so he said to his friends he was going home" early Saturday.

John Castic, 27, disappeared after leaving and his body was pulled out of the nearby Newtown Creek after being spotted floating there on Tuesday.

"We think he either had an allergic reaction — he was allergic to peanuts and maybe ate something without realizing that it contained peanuts — or there was an undetected allergy mixed with alcohol," his father said.

Read More

The family hasn't been told the official cause of death, Jeff Castic said.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner didn't return an inquiry from The Messenger on Wednesday.

Surveillance video that emerged Wednesday showed John Castic walking steadily on a sidewalk after leaving an electronic dance music performance by Zeds Dead at Brooklyn Mirage around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Jeff Castic said the police have told him there's nothing pointing to foul play in his son's disappearance and death.

"All of his personal effects were in his possession, where they should have been, so there was no robbery," he said.

Jeff Castic also said his son, who lived with roommates in an apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side, was "very happy" in the Big Apple and doing well at work.

In a statement late Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon called John Castic "a dedicated, driven member of our Controllers team working closely with our Asset and Wealth Management business."

"John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family," Solomon added.

Castic's death was the second tied to Brooklyn Mirage in recent weeks.

In June, the body of Karl Clemente, also 27, was found in the Newtown Creek after he was reportedly refused admission to the venue because he appeared intoxicated.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.