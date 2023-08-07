Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of Drowning - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of Drowning

John Castic's body was discovered a few days after disappearing during a night out in Brooklyn

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Castic is seen in a photo alongside a poster that sought information in his disappearance.Facebook

A missing Goldman Sachs analyst whose body was found in a New York City creek this month died of drowning, his father confirmed on Monday.

John Castic's body was discovered last Tuesday morning in Newtown Creek, not far from where he disappeared Saturday July 29.

His father, Jeffrey, told Fox News Digital that the city medical examiner's office had concluded the 27-year-old died by drowning.

"The coroner's office has confirmed that he drowned," Jeffrey told the outlet. "At the moment we’re trying to focus on the positive of his life. He was a bright, charismatic, caring and hardworking young man." 

Read More

Further tests on whether John was affected by alcohol or other substances were yet to come back.

The Messenger reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for confirmation but did not immediately receive a response.

Video released after Castic's death showed him walking steadily along a sidewalk moments before his disappearance.

He'd been at a performance by the electronic dance band Zeds Ded at Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg. It was not yet clear how he ended up in the river.

Previously, his father had speculated John could have died because of a peanut allergy.

Castic, who graduated from DePaul University, worked as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs for about a year.

Goldman CEO David Solomon paid tribute to the young analyst as a "dedicated, driven" employee.

His death came after Karl Clemente, 27, was also found dead in the same waterway after he was reportedly denied entry to Brooklyn Mirage on June 11 because he appeared intoxicated.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.