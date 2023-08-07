Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of Drowning

A missing Goldman Sachs analyst whose body was found in a New York City creek this month died of drowning, his father confirmed on Monday.

John Castic's body was discovered last Tuesday morning in Newtown Creek, not far from where he disappeared Saturday July 29.

His father, Jeffrey, told Fox News Digital that the city medical examiner's office had concluded the 27-year-old died by drowning.

"The coroner's office has confirmed that he drowned," Jeffrey told the outlet. "At the moment we’re trying to focus on the positive of his life. He was a bright, charismatic, caring and hardworking young man."

Further tests on whether John was affected by alcohol or other substances were yet to come back.

The Messenger reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for confirmation but did not immediately receive a response.

Video released after Castic's death showed him walking steadily along a sidewalk moments before his disappearance.

He'd been at a performance by the electronic dance band Zeds Ded at Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg. It was not yet clear how he ended up in the river.

Previously, his father had speculated John could have died because of a peanut allergy.

Castic, who graduated from DePaul University, worked as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs for about a year.

Goldman CEO David Solomon paid tribute to the young analyst as a "dedicated, driven" employee.

His death came after Karl Clemente, 27, was also found dead in the same waterway after he was reportedly denied entry to Brooklyn Mirage on June 11 because he appeared intoxicated.