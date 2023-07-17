Golden Retrievers Flood Scottish Highlands for Breed’s 155th Anniversary

The Scottish Highlands' green grasses were replaced by a sea of golden fur and wagging tails as hundreds of golden retrievers returned to the birthplace of the breed to celebrate its 155th anniversary.

The first-ever golden retrievers were bred by aristocrat Sir Dudley Majoribanks and born 155 years ago at Guisachan House in Glen Affric, as reported by the BBC. He wanted a gun dog suited to the Scottish Highland terrain.

To celebrate the anniversary, hundreds of dogs and their owners from more than 12 countries, including Canada, the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and several European countries, met for one of the world's largest gatherings of the breed in one place.

The meetup also included talks, workshops, demonstrations, and a nighttime procession at the site. Carol Henry, secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, said the events aimed to remind owners and breeders about the dog's qualities and temperament, which she said had been put at risk by the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship, and loyalty - all the things the golden retriever was built on," Henry told the outlet.

Gatherings of the breed take place at the ruined mansion every five years, with their dates attempting to fall on milestones, such as the 150th anniversary in 2018.