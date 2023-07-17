Golden Retrievers Flood Scottish Highlands for Breed’s 155th Anniversary

The Scottish Highlands' green grasses were replaced by a sea of golden fur and wagging tails as hundreds of golden retrievers returned to the birthplace of the breed to celebrate its 155th anniversary.
The first-ever golden retrievers were bred by aristocrat Sir Dudley Majoribanks and born 155 years ago at Guisachan House in Glen Affric, as reported by the BBC. He wanted a gun dog suited to the Scottish Highland terrain.
To celebrate the anniversary, hundreds of dogs and their owners from more than 12 countries, including Canada, the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and several European countries, met for one of the world's largest gatherings of the breed in one place.
- Golden Retriever Moms, Litters of Puppies Rescued After Being Abandoned in Field
- Spiffy the Golden Retriever Graduates with High School Class, Officially Certified as Therapy Dog
- Portions of New York Hit With Severe Flash Flooding as State Hammered With Thunderstorms
- Crumbling Roads and Flooded Homes: A Look Inside the Damage From Intense Rain in the Northeast
The meetup also included talks, workshops, demonstrations, and a nighttime procession at the site. Carol Henry, secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, said the events aimed to remind owners and breeders about the dog's qualities and temperament, which she said had been put at risk by the COVID-19 lockdown.
"We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship, and loyalty - all the things the golden retriever was built on," Henry told the outlet.
Gatherings of the breed take place at the ruined mansion every five years, with their dates attempting to fall on milestones, such as the 150th anniversary in 2018.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews