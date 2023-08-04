Gold Star Wives, a War Widows Support Group, Accuses Former Head of Duplicity

The Gold Star Wives of America, a storied advocacy network for the spouses and children of servicemembers killed in action, has sued its most recent former president, accusing her of continuing to claim leadership of the group and host unsanctioned events after she was removed from her position.



In a lawsuit filed Thursday in an Alabama federal court, the charity said its former president, Tamra Sipes, held a “fake” convention at the same time as the group’s annual national gathering in Arlington, Va. last month. Sipes also, the complaint said, held unauthorized membership meetings, seized control of the group’s Facebook page and continued to use an e-mail address identifying her as its president.



The group alleged Sipes is soliciting Gold Star Wives members for her rival activities, and accuses her of trademark infringement, cyber-squatting, business interference and unjust enrichment.



The fracas over the leadership appears to have divided some members of the group and caused confusion among its chapters, with members questioning which meetings to attend in Facebook posts but others continuing to support her. Sipes did not respond to requests for comment from The Messenger in a Facebook message, an e-mail or a voicemail left at a travel agency she operates in Washington State.

Gold Star Wives, which is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., was founded after World War II to help widows who lost spouses in war. Among its co-founding members was Eleanor Roosevelt, after the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the waning days of the war. According to its most recent tax filing, the group has nearly $500,000 in assets; Sipes took no salary for her role as president.

Sipes, who was president for two one-year terms, was ineligible to serve a third term under the group’s bylaws, and was removed from her position in April after she indicated she did not intend to abide by its rules, the complaint said.

The nonprofit promotes the interests of surviving military families, including preserving government benefits. Sipes testified before Congress in March, before her removal from her position, in support of a bill to equalize the death benefit between military survivors and those of other U.S. government employees who die in the line of duty.



The lawsuit said the Gold Star Wives annual national convention is its single-largest source of revenue, thanks to fund-raising, donations and registration fees. At the counter-programmed event, Sipes also took in donations and fees, but has not turned the funds over to the organization, the lawsuit claims. It also said she has continued to use her access to its member list to promote her own events and solicit donations from members.