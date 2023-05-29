The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Family Whose House Burned Down Says GoFundMe Cash Was Stolen By Friend

    'It's been really hard on top of everything that we've been going through'

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A Wisconsin family says a friend who set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser intended to aid them after they lost nearly all of their possessions in a house fire earlier this year took thousands of dollars of cash donations for herself.

    Mindi Multhauf, of Hartford, told Scripps news Milwaukee's I-Team nearly $3,000 was raised through the effort -- started by two of the family's friends -- as of last month, following the fire in February.

    When she went to obtain the donations, GoFundMe sent an email saying the funds had already been withdrawn, Multhauf said.

    The money was deposited into one of the two friends' bank accounts, she told Scripps News.

    Read More

    "It's been really hard on top of everything that we've been going through to take that other hit," she said. "It's not the money that hurts as much that someone could do this to someone and take from kids that really, really need this."

    Multhauf said she was out of town in late February when she received a call from her son.

    "I actually got a call saying 'Mom my arms are bubbling, but I got the fire out, but what should I do?' My heart immediately dropped," Multhauf told the outlet.

    A kitchen fire left her son burned and their home heavily damaged.

    "The ceiling was black," she recalled to Scripps News. "There was not one inch it didn't cover the house. Right now, the loss, I can't even put a total dollar number to."

    The family had to move into an Airbnb in March, as the home was uninhabitable.

    Multhauf said the family realized they had to buy new clothing for their children, among other items, too.

    "It got to be just too much and overwhelming," Multhauf said. "We were at our lowest and had no other place to turn."

    That's when the GoFundMe was launched.

    Multhauf family
    Multhauf family house fire gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/f/multhauf-family-house-fire?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_source=facebook Credit: GoFundMe

    In a statement to Scripps News, the online fundraising site said it has "a zero tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and we cooperate fully with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing.

    "Our Trust & Safety team has banned this account from using our platform for any future fundraisers and will help ensure the beneficiary receives the funds raised on her behalf through our giving guarantee."

    Looking back, Multhauf said she should have been the sole beneficiary on the fundraiser, and is now cautioning others using GoFundMe to do the same.

    She has also filed a police report about what happened.

    While the family is still living outside their home, the Mulfhaufs have set up a new fundraiser to support themselves.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.