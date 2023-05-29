Family Whose House Burned Down Says GoFundMe Cash Was Stolen By Friend
'It's been really hard on top of everything that we've been going through'
A Wisconsin family says a friend who set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser intended to aid them after they lost nearly all of their possessions in a house fire earlier this year took thousands of dollars of cash donations for herself.
Mindi Multhauf, of Hartford, told Scripps news Milwaukee's I-Team nearly $3,000 was raised through the effort -- started by two of the family's friends -- as of last month, following the fire in February.
When she went to obtain the donations, GoFundMe sent an email saying the funds had already been withdrawn, Multhauf said.
The money was deposited into one of the two friends' bank accounts, she told Scripps News.
"It's been really hard on top of everything that we've been going through to take that other hit," she said. "It's not the money that hurts as much that someone could do this to someone and take from kids that really, really need this."
Multhauf said she was out of town in late February when she received a call from her son.
"I actually got a call saying 'Mom my arms are bubbling, but I got the fire out, but what should I do?' My heart immediately dropped," Multhauf told the outlet.
A kitchen fire left her son burned and their home heavily damaged.
"The ceiling was black," she recalled to Scripps News. "There was not one inch it didn't cover the house. Right now, the loss, I can't even put a total dollar number to."
The family had to move into an Airbnb in March, as the home was uninhabitable.
Multhauf said the family realized they had to buy new clothing for their children, among other items, too.
"It got to be just too much and overwhelming," Multhauf said. "We were at our lowest and had no other place to turn."
That's when the GoFundMe was launched.
In a statement to Scripps News, the online fundraising site said it has "a zero tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and we cooperate fully with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing.
"Our Trust & Safety team has banned this account from using our platform for any future fundraisers and will help ensure the beneficiary receives the funds raised on her behalf through our giving guarantee."
Looking back, Multhauf said she should have been the sole beneficiary on the fundraiser, and is now cautioning others using GoFundMe to do the same.
She has also filed a police report about what happened.
While the family is still living outside their home, the Mulfhaufs have set up a new fundraiser to support themselves.
