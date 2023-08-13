GoFundMe for Viral Burger King Cook Who Never Missed Work in Decades Surpasses $400K

A GoFundMe page that was launched to reward a Burger King cook who never missed work in nearly three decades reached a staggering $414,691 Sunday morning.

Kevin Ford, the Burger King cook and cashier, was commemorating 27 years at his job at the fast food branch located at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. He went viral after posting a video of himself on TikTok last year, celebrating his nearly three decades of work without missing a day at his job.

The video shows Ford holding a plastic bag of gifts from his employer that included keychains, pens, a movie ticket, candy, and a Starbucks cup, Fox Business reported.

However, many of those who commented on the video suggested that he deserved more than those gifts. Ford’s daughter Seryna created the GoFundMe page in response to commentators who also pointed out that the gifts the employer gave to her father were cheap.

Seryna wanted to raise money for her father’s retirement, which she says is coming up soon.

"My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” Seryna wrote on the GoFundMe page.

She said that Ford began working at Burger King when he was a single father and never left because of the “amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized.”

“This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage," she added.

Ford’s daughter posted an update on the GoFundMe page on Friday, thanking “everyone for changing our lives forever.”