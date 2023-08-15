GoFundMe for Chair-Wielding Black Man Charged After Alabama Brawl Nears $275K

The Black man who achieved viral fame for his alleged part in the Montgomery, Alabama boat brawl has turned himself in and subsequently posted bail as a GoFundMe established to support him nears $275,000.

Reggie Ray, 42, turned himself in on Friday after being charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly hitting one of the white assailants with a folding chair during the brawl — a scene that has since become a viral meme.

Ray was released from Montgomery Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, although it’s unclear if he used any of the donated GoFundMe funds to do so. His attorney, Lee Merritt, announced Ray's release in an Instagram post.

“Mr. Reggie Ray is out. He is in good spirits. He got a speeding ticket on the way home but he was relieved to discover the community showed up for him and others in such strong way. Thank you. #itsonus,” Merritt said in the Instagram post.

On the GoFundMe page, Merritt writes that he is a civil rights attorney and that the funds raised through the account “will be used to offset the cost of certain damages incurred by my clients and others involved in responding to the chaos at the riverfront.”

Damages could potentially include medical bills, “professional services,” any lost wages or earnings, travel expenses and more according to Merritt.

In a statement made to ABC News, Merritt said his client was “involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob."

“Mr. Ray will continue to participate with the ongoing investigation concerning the same and is committed to be forthcoming about his limited role in the brawl,” Merritt’s statement reportedly added.

Referred to as the “Montgomery Riverfront Brawl,” the altercation on August 5 became a viral sensation after several videos of the event made rounds on social media.

A Black man was viciously attacked by white men during an event. Several brothers came to his defense! This ain’t 1950s!! pic.twitter.com/Me9yFVBfBP — King Roy (@RoyIsThaTruth) August 6, 2023

A group of white boaters had parked their pontoon boat at a dock, in the way of a waiting riverboat full of hundreds of passengers. This led to a fight between that group of white boaters and a riverboat worker, who was a Black man.

After the fight began, several people nearby joined in to assist and protect the attacked riverboat worker. Ray has been identified as one of those who assisted the worker and was purportedly seen in the video hitting one of the alleged attackers with a white folding chair. Afterward, the folding chair was made into a popular meme, with many pointing out it was invented by a Black man named Nathaniel Alexander.

this view is crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0U5B0iyvp2 — Menace ² Society (@kingtrelll) August 7, 2023

So far, only five people have been charged as a result of the fight. Four of the white boaters have been charged and Ray is the fifth person to be charged as of now.

Authorities continue to investigate the brawl.