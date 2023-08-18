Gliders Crash Mid-Air With ‘Mighty Bang,’ One ‘Chopped’ in Half — Pilot Killed

One of two pilots involved in a mid-air glider collision died after the two small aircraft crashed in a field in Leicester in the UK.
A witness told the BBC it appeared that one of the glider's wings clipped the other in the back of the aircraft, “chopping his tail end off” and causing it to come “crashing down like a rocket.”
Gliders are lightweight aircraft that don’t require engines to fly, but float on air currents.
"I came out and we just looked up, watching them circle right above us, and then, all of a sudden, there was a mighty bang," witness David Leach told the news agency.
Leach and his wife, Joy, had been in the garden of their Melton Mowbray home when they happened to look up at the worst moment.
"It was horrific to see a plane crash like that. It was so close,” Joy Leach said. "When you're in your garden you don't expect that sort of thing to happen."
The incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
Leicestershire Police said one pilot was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was able to land safely nearby and sustained minor injuries, the Leicester Mercury reported.
An anonymous resident of Burton Lazars told the BBC that the surviving pilot knocked on their door and asked to use their phone. She said the pilot was uninjured, but "very shaken and concerned about the other pilot.”
