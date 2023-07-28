Glacier Melts, Revealing Hiking Boot That Leads to Remains of Hiker Who Disappeared in 1986 - The Messenger
Glacier Melts, Revealing Hiking Boot That Leads to Remains of Hiker Who Disappeared in 1986

The body was happened upon by climbers who spotted crampons coming out of the ice

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
The remains of a German man missing since 1986 were discovered after a melting glacier in Switzerland revealed his hiking boot. 

Swiss police did not reveal the name of the person discovered but said he disappeared 37 years ago while hiking, according to BBC News.

The body of man, who was 38 when he disappeared, was happened upon by climbers who spotted a hiking boot and crampons coming out of melting Theodul Glacier above Zermatt, Switzerland, the network said.

“DNA analysis enabled the identification of a mountain climber who had been missing since 1986," Swiss police told The Guardian.

Read More
Remains of a hiker uncovered by a melting Swiss Glacier.
Remains of a hiker uncovered by a melting Swiss Glacier.Swiss Police/Canton Valais

The Theodul glacier, along with other Swiss glaciers, has been melting for decades but has noticeably shrunk in the past few years. A study published last year said that Switzerland's glaciers lost around half their volume between 1931 and 2016, and another 12% between 2016 and 2021, The Guardian said.

Last summer, a crashed plane from 1968 was discovered after the ice of the Aletsch glacier surrounding it melted, BBC reported.  

