Giuliani Camp Blasts Mobsters Celebrating His Indictment as ‘Worst Members of Society’

A Rudy Giuliani adviser slammed New York City mobsters who are celebrating his Georgia RICO indictment as “career criminals” who represent “the worst members of society” after The Messenger reported that wiseguys were gleeful about Giuliani's criminal charge.

"Rudy Giuliani fearlessly took down the once-untouchable Mafia, cleaned up the streets of New York City and comforted the nation following 9/11,” the former mayor’s adviser, Ted Goodman, told The Messenger in a statement.

“The career criminals that attorneys Murray Richman and Jeffrey Lichtman say are now celebrating his indictment represent some of the worst members of society, having earned their living at the expense of honest hardworking people through extortion, intimidation, violence and murder,” Goodman added, referring to two attorneys who spoke to The Messenger Wednesday.

Giuiliani used the federal RICO statute to help kneecap La Cosa Nostra as the Manhattan US attorney in the 1980s. He has now been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others for allegedly violating Georgia’s version of the law with their purported efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Following Giuliani's indictment, a trio of veteran New York City attorneys who have represented organized crime figures told The Messenger they are elated by the prospect of Rudy potentially being brought down by the same law he used to prosecute mafiosos.

Richman told The Messenger that he had "spoken to several of my clients" since Giuliani’s indictment.



"You can quote me to say, 'They're f------ thrilled,'" Richman said Wednesday.



“I don’t want to say the language, but they really ripped Rudy a new a------,"

said Richman.

Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented John “Junior” Gotti, said both he and his clients were laughing at the irony.





"All of my clients who had the misfortune of being prosecuted by him are laughing now. As am I," Lichtman added.



“I’m thrilled that Rudy will now experience what it feels like to be on the wrong end of a RICO prosecution — with a mandatory five years in prison facing him," Lichtman said.



"It’s not just an ironic result, but it’s a just result," he added. Giuliani was a "horribly dishonest prosecutor," he claimed, and the "wheel of karma is about to crush him."



Giuliani rose to prominence in the 1980s as an aggressive federal prosecutor, whose office brought the so-called Mafia Commission case, which led to 100-year sentences for three mob bosses and four associates.



His record as US attorney helped pave the way for his successful run for New York City mayor in 1994. He was the first Republican to hold the office since John Lindsey who was elected some 30 years prior.