Girlfriend Turns Serial Kitten Killer Into Police, Says He Wouldn’t Stop Buying Cats to Torture: Report

He's been arrested and charged with animal torture

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Content Warning: This post details graphic violence to animals and may be upsetting, reader discretion is advised.

A 22-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after his girlfriend found videos and images on his phone of kittens being violently killed.

Thomas Martel is accused of killing at least six kittens in the past three months and buying lookalikes on Craigslist so his mother wouldn't become suspicious, CWBCChicago reports.

Even more horrific details were revealed in a bail hearing this week reported by The Daily Beast, with prosecutors alleging he drowned and microwaved the kittens.

Judge Kelly McCarthy called it "a pattern" of "going back again and again."

“Killing an animal, going out and get a replacement. Kill that one, get a replacement. Kill that one, get a replacement," she said. "And, unfortunately, this was allowed to continue for a sustained period of time and numerous animals lost their lives.”

Martel's girlfriend, who remains unnamed, says he told her "he enjoyed killing cats and he had been like that since he was eight years old."

She alleges Martel bought at least five different, but similar-looking, kittens named Shelly over a few week period — each time the previous Shelly disappeared or died.

According to The Daily Beast, when she tried to tell him to stop buying cats he immediately called asking for money to buy another kitten.

She also told authorities he admitted to killing three cats in the microwave, which led them to discover a black, foul-smelling bag in the pantry with parts of "multiple" kittens.

Thomas Martel
Thomas MartelCook County Sheriff’s Office

Martel faces four counts of animal torture and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

He turned himself in to the police on Monday and is undergoing a week-long mental health evaluation, CWBCChicago reports.

The FBI's Law Enforcement Bulletin in a post from 2021 discusses animal cruelty and its link to violence against humans. Studies suggest violence against animals is a predictor of future offenses, including domestic violence, arson and weapons charges.

Officials encourage those experiencing or witnessing domestic violence or violence against animals to contact The Humane Society of the United States or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE(7233).

