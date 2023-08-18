Girlfriend Arrested After Man Found Decapitated in Bed by His Mom

A Las Vegas woman was arrested Tuesday for killing a man whose headless corpse was found a week earlier inside a Henderson home.

Police in Henderson confirm in a statement that Devyn Michaels, 45, has been charged with one count of open murder for decapitating Jonathan Willette.

The 47-year-old victim's own mother found his body in his bed in her home on the morning of August 7.

Police responded to the home that morning, and learned that the last person Willette was seen with was Michaels the previous evening.

KLAS-TV obtained a copy of Michaels' arrest report, which indicates Willette's head had been removed from his body, and was not found inside his bedroom.

While police, in a statement, referred to Michaels as the victim's girlfriend, their relationship appears to be complicated. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the victim's mother said that Michaels and the victim had broken up but were trying to get back together.

Devyn Michaels Henderson Police Department

Micheals and the victim have two daughters together.

Michaels is also married to the victim's son. She claimed to police the pair married to "help each other out," according to the Review-Journal.

KLAS claims that the arrest report alleges Michaels denied killing Willette, but changed her tune after police located his wallet, keys, social security card, and blood-covered phone in her house.

Michaels apparently failed a polygraph test, and later, opened up to police, alleging Willette was abusive toward her and a child. She further claimed Willette tried to force her to perform a sexual act on him, and she struck him in the head with a stick.

The report alleges Michaels said she had no intention of killing Willettte, and that she did not admit to the decapitation. The report makes no mention of the head being recovered.

It was unclear if Michaels had entered a plea to the charge against her, and information on her lawyer was not provided.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911.