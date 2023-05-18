Girl Drowns in High School Pool During Gym Class

An Indiana high school student drowned Tuesday in her school’s pool during gym class.

Fox59 reported that 15-year-old Alaina Dildine was swimming laps during her physical education class at Whiteland Community High School, when it happened.

In an email to parents, the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said that the cause of Dildine’s death was a “medical emergency.”

Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt told Fox59 that the student was pulled from the Whiteland High swimming pool.

During a press conference on Wednesday, school officials said that there were lifeguards and teachers present when Dildine drowned. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating her death.

Alaina Dildine, 15, drowned after suffering a medical emergency while swimming during her high school PE class. (GoFundMe)

According to Fox59, students were sent home early from school on Tuesday and did not return until Thursday.

A GoFundMe page set up in Dildine’s honor describes her as “a sweet girl with a heart of gold, who would help anyone.” According to the page, “Alaina Dildine loved her family, friends, her community, art, animals, band, and bringing awareness to epilepsy.”