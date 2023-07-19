‘Girl Dinner’ Is Served — But Is It Healthy? Nutritionists Weigh in on Tasty TikTok Trend

Eating small portions of different foods instead of preparing a full evening meal is not a new concept. Think cheese plates or quickly combining leftovers after a long day at work.

But TikTokers love to re-discover. And so "girl dinner" was born. At the time of writing, the trend — reportedly created by user Olivia Maher — had more than 236 million views on the platform.

Many people — both girls and not-girls — will likely recognize style of eating as just "dinner." And registered dietitian-nutritionist Keri Glassman, who calls it "makeshift dinner," tells The Messenger she's been using it for years as a tool for her clients.

"A Makeshift Dinner to me is fast, easy, incorporates veggies, protein and fat, requires no cooking and often uses leftovers or whatever you've got around," the Nutritious Life founder says. "As long as they are nutrient dense and adequate calories they can be extremely satisfying, fun and healthy."

Navika Gangrade, registered dietitian-nutritionist with LK Nutrition, tells The Messenger she sees parallels between "girl dinner" and meals prepared in cultures around the world that don't necessarily assign a time of day for eating certain foods.

"In a way it's refreshing that 'girl dinners' incorporate foods that usually are eaten at breakfast or snack time," she says.

Initially, Gangrade says she was intrigued by the trend and liked the idea of people embracing a less conventional (for Americans and Western cultures, at least) and more creatively nutritious meal.

But with the range of interpretation, the dietitian says she saw some videos that made her think twice.

"I began to notice that these foods were oftentimes super low calorie and in very small portions," she tells The Messenger of some of the meals she's seen on TikTok that are labeled "girl dinner."

Gangrade said it could be harmful to any viewers or participants who struggle with their relationship to food as it could be interpreted as promoting dieting and restriction.

Wine and cheese board with grapes and cheese. Getty Images

While Maher, the reported originator of the trend, considers "girl dinner" to be something like the spread — a plate of bread, cheese, grapes and gherkins — she shared in a video, others wanting to partake have picked up the phrase, applying it to meals consisting of sometimes as little as a bag of popcorn.

The spotlight on some tiny and low-calorie meals underscores Gangrade's issue with the name of the trend as well.

"The gendered messaging about food is alarming," she said. "This trend promotes the fact that these low calorie and small portion meals are how 'girls' should eat. And the root of 'what girls should eat' does, unfortunately, boil down to societal ideas related to how women should look."

Glassman also takes issue with the name.

"I have no problem with the girl dinner," she told The Messenger, "other than it being called 'girl dinner!' "

Glassman says makeshift dinners aren't just for girls — they're for anyone who wants a convenient, no-cook, simple meal that's also nutritious.