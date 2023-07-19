‘Girl Dinner’ Is Served — But Is It Healthy? Nutritionists Weigh in on Tasty TikTok Trend
TikTokers have dubbed grazing on small portions of different foods "girl dinner." Professionals say there are pros and cons to the viral eating style
Eating small portions of different foods instead of preparing a full evening meal is not a new concept. Think cheese plates or quickly combining leftovers after a long day at work.
But TikTokers love to re-discover. And so "girl dinner" was born. At the time of writing, the trend — reportedly created by user Olivia Maher — had more than 236 million views on the platform.
Many people — both girls and not-girls — will likely recognize style of eating as just "dinner." And registered dietitian-nutritionist Keri Glassman, who calls it "makeshift dinner," tells The Messenger she's been using it for years as a tool for her clients.
"A Makeshift Dinner to me is fast, easy, incorporates veggies, protein and fat, requires no cooking and often uses leftovers or whatever you've got around," the Nutritious Life founder says. "As long as they are nutrient dense and adequate calories they can be extremely satisfying, fun and healthy."
- What Is ‘Girl Dinner’? An Evolution of The TikTok Trend Raking in Millions of Views
- Does Bee Pollen Grow Breasts? Experts Weigh In on TikTok Trend
- TikTokers Are Poking Fun At ‘Wonka’ In A New Trend
- Cottage Cheese and Mustard Diet Is Latest Viral TikTok Trend
- TikTokers Are Defending New “Bed Rotting” Trend Amidst Concerns From The Media
Navika Gangrade, registered dietitian-nutritionist with LK Nutrition, tells The Messenger she sees parallels between "girl dinner" and meals prepared in cultures around the world that don't necessarily assign a time of day for eating certain foods.
"In a way it's refreshing that 'girl dinners' incorporate foods that usually are eaten at breakfast or snack time," she says.
Initially, Gangrade says she was intrigued by the trend and liked the idea of people embracing a less conventional (for Americans and Western cultures, at least) and more creatively nutritious meal.
But with the range of interpretation, the dietitian says she saw some videos that made her think twice.
"I began to notice that these foods were oftentimes super low calorie and in very small portions," she tells The Messenger of some of the meals she's seen on TikTok that are labeled "girl dinner."
Gangrade said it could be harmful to any viewers or participants who struggle with their relationship to food as it could be interpreted as promoting dieting and restriction.
While Maher, the reported originator of the trend, considers "girl dinner" to be something like the spread — a plate of bread, cheese, grapes and gherkins — she shared in a video, others wanting to partake have picked up the phrase, applying it to meals consisting of sometimes as little as a bag of popcorn.
The spotlight on some tiny and low-calorie meals underscores Gangrade's issue with the name of the trend as well.
"The gendered messaging about food is alarming," she said. "This trend promotes the fact that these low calorie and small portion meals are how 'girls' should eat. And the root of 'what girls should eat' does, unfortunately, boil down to societal ideas related to how women should look."
Glassman also takes issue with the name.
"I have no problem with the girl dinner," she told The Messenger, "other than it being called 'girl dinner!' "
Glassman says makeshift dinners aren't just for girls — they're for anyone who wants a convenient, no-cook, simple meal that's also nutritious.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews