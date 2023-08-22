Girl Dies After Sticking Head Out of School Bus Window to Wave to Friend, Hitting Utility Pole

A 13-year-old girl was killed last week in Brazil when her head hit a utility pole moments after she'd poked it out the window of a moving school bus to wave to friends.
The tragic accident was first reported on by the Brazilian newspaper O Globo. It happened on August 16 in the city of Nova Friburgo, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.
Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz was on a bus back home after spending the day studying at Professor Carlos Côrtes State College, according to the report. She was sitting in the very back of the bus when she spotted some friends on the sidewalk and stuck her head and arm out of the window to greet them.
Just then, as the bus swerved around some parked cars, Fernanda's head hit the pole.
Passengers called for the driver to stop. First responders rushed to the scene but were too late to save Fernanda. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
The Secretary of State for Education closed the school for a two-day period of mourning.
"The Secretary of State for Education deeply regrets the accident that occurred with a student ... during her journey back home," reads a statement, quoted in the O Globo report.
The secretary's statement sympathized with "the immense pain of the family" and vowed to provide "all the assistance to it and the school community."
Fernanda was buried the day after the horrific accident.
Similarly, in 2017, Natalia Borodina, a 35-year-old Russian influencer, was killed when she hit a utility pole while hanging out of a friend's car.
