Girl, 5, Dies After Being Hit by Pace Car During Horse Race at Illinois Fair: ‘Terrible Tragedy’ - The Messenger
Girl, 5, Dies After Being Hit by Pace Car During Horse Race at Illinois Fair: ‘Terrible Tragedy’

Harper Finn died of injuries from being struck by a faulty mechanism while sitting in the grandstand at the Effingham County Fair

Jason Hahn
Harper FinnFacebook

A young girl from Illinois has died after being seriously hurt in an accident at a local fair's horse race last weekend.

On Sunday, 5-year-old Harper Finn was hit by a faulty mechanism connected to a horse racing pace car at the Effingham County Fair, WCIA reported.

Harper was hospitalized at St. Louis Children's Hospital before dying of her injuries on Wednesday evening.

Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns explained to CBS affiliate WTWO that the pace car uses two large arms attached to its rear to keep the horses in order and prevent them from moving ahead during the start of the races.

However, once the horses are on pace, the arms are supposed to fold up along the side of the car.

Kuhns told the outlet that one of the arms apparently "didn't fold correctly or was still extended and struck" Harper where she sat in the grandstand on Sunday.

WTMO said authorities are investigating the accident and gathering video footage and additional evidence from witnesses.

The Messenger has contacted the Effingham County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

GoFundMe campaign created by the Illinois Harness Horseman's Association has raised nearly $80,000 for Harper's funeral expenses.

"Today, our hearts were shattered when a tragic accident happened to a beloved little girl, Harper," organizers wrote on the page.

In an interview with WCIA, Coles County Fair Director Tom Niemeyer expressed his sorrow and emphasized the importance of safety during such events.

"We're never been unfortunate to have anything like that happen here," Niemeyer said. "We have little things like somebody steps in a hole or something, but we've never had a very tragic accident of any kind."

"These kinds of things happen, and it's tragic to lose a little girl like that," he added.

While speaking to WTWO, Phillip Hartkey, Fair Board President, called the incident a "terrible tragedy for a close-knit community.”

