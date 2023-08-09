Girl, 16, Charged With Assaulting Nevada Tourist on NYC Subway in Attack Gone Viral - The Messenger
News.
Girl, 16, Charged With Assaulting Nevada Tourist on NYC Subway in Attack Gone Viral

The unidentified suspect was charged with two counts of assault, the NYPD confirmed

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
A 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday in connection with an attack last week on two Asian women on the New York subway, according to the New York Police Department.

The teenager, whose name was not released because she is a minor, allegedly attacked the two women Thursday at a subway station in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

The girl was charged with two counts of assault, the NYPD confirmed.

The altercation began when the teenager and her friends allegedly started to make anti-ethnic remarks toward 51-year-old Sue Young and her family, who were visiting the city from Nevada.

Another passenger, a woman named Joanna Lin, recorded the incident and the group of teenagers, who then allegedly started to attack her. The footage went viral.

Young told CBS News that she attempted to intervene, but the teenagers allegedly started to attack her as well.

Other passengers rescued the two women and helped them get to safety.

