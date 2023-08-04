Gilgo Beach Victim Karen Vergata Identified by Family DNA Testing After 27 Years

Another victim linked to Long Island's Gilgo Beach murders investigation has been identified as Karen Vergata, a Manhattan woman who authorities believe was working as an escort when she was last seen alive nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.

Investigators identified Vergata, who was 34 years old when she disappeared in February 1996, by linking DNA from her remains with that of her relative, collected through a cheek swab, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Whether Rex Heuermann, the man charged last month in killing three women whose remains were found at nearby Gilgo Beach, is connected to Vergata’s disappearance and death was unclear Friday as authorities did not mention him in a press conference about the victim.

Tierney said only that there are currently no charges in the Vergata case and that prosecutors will not comment on “what, if any, suspects we developed at this time.” He did not take questions from reporters.

Authorities first identified Vergata late last year amid their renewed search for answers in the string of cold-cases arising from the remains of sex workers and others found along Long Island’s remote Ocean Parkway, Tierney said.

But officials had held off from making the announcement as the grand jury investigation into Heuermann was underway, he said.

Vergata’s remains were found scattered between Fire Island and Tobay Beach in Nassau County over a 15-year period, after she was last seen around Valentine’s Day 1996, Tierney said.

Karen Vergata was 34 when she disappeared in 1996. Her remains were first found on Fire Island months after she went missing, prosecutors confirmed Friday. Suffolk County District Attorney

Vergata was living on West 45th Street at that time, according to Tierney. No missing person complaint was filed after she vanished.

On April 20, 1996, a pair of female legs and feet were found on Fire Island’s northern shores facing the Great South Bay, about a mile west of Davis Park Beach, Tierney said.

As investigators probed the Gilgo Beach area fifteen years later in April 2011, they discovered a skull on Tobay Beach, he said. Forensic testing later that year found the skull, legs and feet belonged to the same woman, Tierney said.

Last August, investigators were able to pull a “DNA profile suitable for genealogical comparison” from those remains, he said. In September, FBI agents used genetic genealogy to identify Vergata as the possible victim, and later corroborated those results through the DNA swab collected from Vergata’s relative in October, Tierney said.

Tierney did not disclose further specifics around the genealogical investigation.

But as technology has advanced, the method has frequently been used by law enforcement in recent years to generate new leads in outstanding open cases.

Earlier this year, prosecutors said investigators homed in on Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last year, by creating a family tree based on genetic data that’s publicly available through genealogy services, such as Ancestry.com or 23andMe.

Boston authorities and the FBI used a similar approach to identify and charge Matthew Nilo, a New Jersey attorney, this year with a string of rapes and sexual assaults dating back to 2007 and 2008.