Wife of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Files for Divorce After 27 Years

The wife of the man accused of a string of serial killings in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, New York, is filing for divorce.

Long Island attorney Robert Macedonio confirmed to The Messenger that a summons and a complaint had been filed on behalf of Rex Heuermann's wife Asa Ellerup in Suffolk County Supreme Court.

She has been married to Heuermann, who is being held without bail, for 27 years.

"This is all still a whirlwind," Macedonio told Fox News. "Her and her children's lives have been completely turned upside-down."

In an interview with WNYW-TV, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said that Heuermann’s wife was shocked and embarrassed when she was told her husband had been arrested.

“But there was a point where we showed her certain pictures and she said ‘OK, it is what it is.’”

Heuermann, 59, the father of two, was arrested last week on charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of three women who worked as escorts.

He pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.

Heuermann has been on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Police have continued to cart of boxes of potential evidence out of the family's Long Island home.

Macedonio says the police have kept possession of the house for nearly a week.

This map shows were authorities found bodies on Long Island, N.Y. Victims: Suffolk County Government; Map: Google

Authorities are continuing to work toward charging Heuermann in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach. The killings went unsolved for more than a decade.

Investigators were checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.