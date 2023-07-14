Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Sent Me Love Letters in High School (Exclusive)

Maureen Boyle Holpit couldn't believe her eyes when she first saw the news: The awkward boy who used to slip love notes into her high school locker decades ago had been arrested—and suspected in the Gilgo Beach serial murders on Long Island, New York.

Rex Heuermann worked as an architect in New York City. This image his from the RH-Architecture website. rh-architecture.com

Police sources confirmed to The Messenger that Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park was arrested in connection with the case — which involves 10 bodies that were found around the beach outside New York City beginning in 2010.

"He was just another classmate," Holpit tells The Messenger. "He used to get picked on, and I felt bad for him, so I was nice to him. You don't usually get that in high school. Kids can be cruel."

According to Holpit, Heuermann — who smirked his way through an in initial court appearance Friday tied to three of the victims — was often taunted or picked on in between classes, as the students traversed Berner High School's halls.

"They called him T Rex," she recalls. "I remember him being very tall."

Holpit says she was nice to teenage Heuermann despite the bullying. That led to "me getting these notes in my locker. And for a while, I didn't know who they were from. They were not signed."

Holpit said they were "typical little high school love letters" expressing he had a crush on her. And then, one day, she caught him putting a note into her locker.

"I was disappointed when I saw it was him," Holpit, who has lived in Florida since 2001, said. "I just wasn't interested in him that way."

Holbit said she knows Heuermann signed her high school yearbook — and even wrote a lovely message to her.

"I'm pissed off because I think it was thrown out last year," she said, admitting that the lost yearbook could probably be worth something now.