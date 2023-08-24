Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Submitted to DNA Cheek Swab: Report 

Rex Heuermann, the 59-year-old man charged with the murder of three women in Gilgo Beach, reportedly submitted to a cheek swab DNA test last week, sources familiar with the case told Newsday.

Heuermann submitted to the DNA test on Aug. 16 at the Suffolk County Jail, where he has been in custody since his July 13 arrest, per Newsday citing a course.

The test will reportedly be used in Suffolk County prosecutors' mounting DNA case against Heuermann, who is accused of murdering three women — and is the prime suspect in the death of another woman — whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach in Long Island in 2010.

Prosecutors first filed a motion on Aug. 1 requesting a cheek swab from Heuermann to connect him to other suspected murders.

The development comes as police in South Carolina are investigating whether the suspected serial killer may have had something to do with the disappearance of Sumter County woman, Julia Ann Bean, in 2017.

Bean’s daughter told investigators she recognized Heuermann as the last person seen with her mother after seeing him in news reports after he was arrested.

Sumter County officials told Newsday that information about Bean’s missing person case has been turned over to the FBI. Sumter is only around 90 miles from Chester, South Carolina, where Heuermann owns property with his brother.

Heuermann also owns property in Nevada and New Jersey, and in the wake of his arrest, police in those states have said they are reviewing local unsolved cases that may have connections with Heuermann.

The former architect pleaded not guilty to six counts of first- and second-degree murder of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.