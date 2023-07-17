Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Facing Additional Charges After Wave of New Evidence
Rex Heuermann is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello
Investigators have been on the receiving end of a deluge of evidence and information since arresting Long Island Serial Killer suspect Rex Heuermann last week, according to prosecutors.
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney appeared on CNN Monday morning and said he's certain his office will be able to prove Heuermann killed Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.
Heuermann is also the chief suspect in the 2007 disappearance and murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes but has yet to be charged for that killing. However, Tierney told CNN, "We're also confident that we're going to be able to eventually charge that fourth murder."
Tierney continued: "We have a description of the last individual who saw the final victim, Amber Costello, alive that matches that of this defendant, who has a rather unique physical appearance. We have phone evidence, and we also have that DNA evidence."
When asked whether detectives would try to connect the married architect to the other Gilgo Beach victims, Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter acknowledged that, "As we continue to gather evidence, anything is possible."
Carter noted there was "still an active investigation" into Heuermann's whereabouts "and his conduct from the time that the bodies were discovered right up until Thursday."
While The Messenger confirmed with sources that Heuermann was on their radar for over a year, he was arrested on Thursday, out of concern a potential victim could have already been in his sights.
"I knew that this person was a demon," Carter said. "The fact that we are able to bring some closure and some peace to the families as well as take a violent person off of the streets is rewarding, I think, for everyone."
