Gilgo Beach Murders Update: Police Find Child Size Doll Among Search for Killer’s ‘Trophies’

Among the items pulled from the house of Gilgo Beach Murders suspect Rex Heuermann’s home by cops was an antique doll the size of a small child posed in a glass display case.

Investigators were seen on Saturday carefully carrying the creepy-looking curio out of Heuermann’s childhood home in Massapequa Park on Long Island, according to a report from the New York Post.

The doll had fine blonde-colored hair tied in multiple braids with a red bow adorned on the top of the head that matched a red outfit. The item was in a fixed pose inside a case with an antique-looking wooden frame with flower carvings.

Rex Heuermann is led out of court after being arraigned on six murder charges on July 14, 2023 Greg Cergol/Twitter

The doll was among a number of items pulled from Heuermann’s dilapidated home which included cat food, a cat scratching post, a framed picture, and an empty suitcase.

“We’re just going through his house looking to see if there’s any evidence. If he has any trophies,” A law-enforcement official said to the newspaper.

Investigators were spotted at the scene covered in hazmat suits and filling blue bins with items from inside the home before emptying the into a truck.

It was not immediately clear if the doll is related to the investigation.

Heuermann was arrested late Thursday near the midtown offices of his architectural firm and charged in the deaths of three women. He’s also considered a prime suspect in a fourth.

In total, police found the remains of 11 people — 10 adults and a toddler — between 2010 and 2011 along a beachside New York highway.

The home, where Heuermann has lived since childhood, belonged to a family that had long kept to themselves, neighbors said, noting that the dilapidated property seemed out of place among rows of single family homes and well kept lawns in the small community.

It also was just across the bay from where the bodies of the women he allegedly killed were found.