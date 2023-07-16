Gilgo Beach Murders Update: Police Find Child Size Doll Among Search for Killer’s ‘Trophies’
The creepy curio hauled out of suspect Rex Heuermann's Long Island home was posed in a glass display case
Among the items pulled from the house of Gilgo Beach Murders suspect Rex Heuermann’s home by cops was an antique doll the size of a small child posed in a glass display case.
Investigators were seen on Saturday carefully carrying the creepy-looking curio out of Heuermann’s childhood home in Massapequa Park on Long Island, according to a report from the New York Post.
The doll had fine blonde-colored hair tied in multiple braids with a red bow adorned on the top of the head that matched a red outfit. The item was in a fixed pose inside a case with an antique-looking wooden frame with flower carvings.
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Smirks in Court as He’s Charged in 3 Murders
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Is NYC Architect Rex Heuermann: Sources
- Accused Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Due Back in Court Tuesday
- Criminologists Who Profiled Gilgo Beach Serial Killer in 2011 Say Rex Heuermann Fits Description
- Here’s How Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Was Finally Caught
The doll was among a number of items pulled from Heuermann’s dilapidated home which included cat food, a cat scratching post, a framed picture, and an empty suitcase.
“We’re just going through his house looking to see if there’s any evidence. If he has any trophies,” A law-enforcement official said to the newspaper.
Investigators were spotted at the scene covered in hazmat suits and filling blue bins with items from inside the home before emptying the into a truck.
It was not immediately clear if the doll is related to the investigation.
Heuermann was arrested late Thursday near the midtown offices of his architectural firm and charged in the deaths of three women. He’s also considered a prime suspect in a fourth.
In total, police found the remains of 11 people — 10 adults and a toddler — between 2010 and 2011 along a beachside New York highway.
The home, where Heuermann has lived since childhood, belonged to a family that had long kept to themselves, neighbors said, noting that the dilapidated property seemed out of place among rows of single family homes and well kept lawns in the small community.
It also was just across the bay from where the bodies of the women he allegedly killed were found.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews