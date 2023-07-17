Sex Scam, ‘Distinctive’ Pickup Truck Played Key Roles in Probe of Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect

A scam by a sex worker more than a decade ago helped investigators finally track down the man who allegedly killed her and at least two other women, according to prosecutors.

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann parked his first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche outside the Long Island home of Amber Lynn Costello, 27, when he went there "to pay for her services" on Sept 1-2, 2010, court papers said.

But once the Manhattan architect was inside, a Costello accomplice appeared and pretended to be her "outraged boyfriend," prompting Heuermann to run away and leave his money behind.

Shortly afterward, Heuermann allegedly used a burner cellphone to send Costello a text that said what happened "was not nice" and asked if he'd get "credit for the next time."

Rex Heuermann is seen in a mugshot taken after his arrest Thursday. Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, Heuermann allegedly called Costello on the burner phone.

She was last seen leaving her home later that night, shortly after cell site records allegedly put Heuermann in the area and before a "dark-colored truck" passed the house from the direction in which she'd headed, according to court records.

The accomplice in the earlier scam of Heuermann was Costello's pimp, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told the New York Daily News on Saturday.

During a meeting with investigators in the spring of 2022, the unidentified man said he didn't know the name of Costello's client but added that "you might want to look at him," Harrison said.

The man also described the client's car as a green Avalanche, Harrison said.

“The turning point was the car,” Harrison told the New York Daily News.

“Once we got that car, who it connected to, that’s when the investigation got legs.”

A Chevrolet Avalanche is seen parked in the driveway of Rex Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park, New York, in 2007. Google Maps

Heuermann was arrested Thursday evening and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slayings of Costello and two other sex workers, 24-year-old Melissa Barthelemy and 22-year-old Megan Waterman.

They disappeared on July 12, 2009, and June 6, 2010, respectively.

Heuermann is also described in court papers as the "prime suspect" in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, who vanished July 9, 2007, after telling a friend she was going on an "out call."

He pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer and was ordered held without bail pending trial.

During a news conference Friday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said the Avalanche was linked to Heuermann by an investigator who found it was registered to him when the women were killed.

The March 14, 2020, discovery came just six weeks after the first meeting of a new task force to step up efforts in the search for the Gilgo Beach serial killer, he said.

Archived online photos also show a dark Avalanche parked outside Heuermann's Massapequa Park home in 2007 and 2011.

Heuermann's Avalanche -- which has a "very distinctive feature" between its cab and bed -- was recently located in South Carolina and seized by the FBI, Tierney said Friday.

"And we're certainly going to analyze that," Tierney said of the truck.

Heuermann's wife and children were traveling out of state when each of the so-called Gilgo Four was killed, according to prosecutors.

This map shows where authorities found bodies on Long Island, N.Y. Victims: Suffolk County Government; Map: Google

The bound bodies of all four women were found wrapped in camouflage burlap and dumped near each other in the brush along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach on Dec. 11 and 13, 2010.

The remains of seven other homicide victims — including an unidentified toddler and an unidentified man — were also found during subsequent searches.

On Monday morning, Tierney said that prosecutors "feel we can prove these three murders" in which Heuermann is charged.

"We're also confident that we're going to be able to eventually charge that fourth murder" of Brainard-Barnes, he told CNN.

During the segment, Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter was also asked whether authorities anticipated tying Heuermann to any other killings.

"As we continue to gather evidence, anything is possible," he said.

“We’re going to continue to work this case and work the entire Gilgo investigation."