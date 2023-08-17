Gilgo Beach Investigators Looking at 20-Year-Old Cold Case of Drag Performer Whose Skull Was Found on Long Island

Investigators have always said they believe the Long Island serial killer had more victims than the 11 recovered from Gilgo Beach. Now that a suspect is in custody, detectives in several states are reexamining evidence from their cold cases.

Citing unnamed sources, PIX 11 is reporting that police are taking a fresh look at the murder of a New Yorker named Andre Isaac, who was last seen in late 2002.

Known as "Sugar Bear," the Long Islander routinely performed in New York City drag clubs. A month after vanishing, Isaac's torso was located in Far Rockaway, Queens, in a plastic bag with a bodysuit and a skirt.

Rex Heuermann — a suburban architect who allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade — has been charged with six counts of murder for the killings of three of the Gilgo Beach victims: Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

The 59-year-old accused killer, who lived with his now-estranged wife and two children in a ramshackle home in Massapequa Park, pleaded not guilty via his attorney.

Isaac's skull was found in early 2003 by ice skaters in Moriches — a town nearly 60 miles east and 10 miles from Manorville, where hunters happened upon the dismembered bodies of Long Island serial killer victims Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack. There was a single gunshot to one of his temples.

It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest Isaac's murder may have been the work of the same person who killed the 11 Gilgo Beach victims, one of whom police believe was an Asian male dressed in women's clothes. He has not been identified and died from having his skull crushed.

But Kim Jordan, Isaac's mother, is giving the authorities time, as she realizes they're likely overwhelmed. "I was trying to wait until they got in touch with me,” Jordan told PIX 11. "Because I know everything's in an uproar right now."

Jordan added: "I think the more attention the story gets, something may come of it."