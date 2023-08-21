Giant Grasshopper Species Older Than Dinosaurs Reintroduced in New Zealand - The Messenger
Giant Grasshopper Species Older Than Dinosaurs Reintroduced in New Zealand

The species survived for millions of years but was nearly wiped out by 1840 after newly-introduced predators decimated the population

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
JWPlayer

A species of grasshopper called wētāpunga — considered one of the largest insects in the world — is returning to New Zealand after facing near-extinction in the wild, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported.

The largest of 11 related grasshopper species, the wētāpunga predates the dinosaurs and has outlived them by tens of millions of years. Most weigh around the same as a sparrow, although some larger specimens can grow to weigh about 2.5 ounces.

The species coexisted with other wildlife for millions of years but was nearly wiped out by 1840 after newly-introduced predators decimated the population on all but a few small islands in the Hauraki Gulf, in northern New Zealand.

But in 2012, the Aukland Zoo took some specimens from the wild and began breeding them in captivity.

Last week, a conservation group called Project Island Song released about 300 young grasshoppers back into the wild.

"We're bringing the wētāpunga back because they're a really important part of the ecosystem, and they've been missing for about 200 years," the organization's general manager, Richard Robbins, told RNZ.

Project Island Song has already reintroduced seven other species into their natural habitat but said last week's mission was tricker because the grasshoppers were just four months old.

The grasshoppers were released in the Bay of Islands in the middle of the night and placed on fern fronds, where they can more easily hide from other wildlife.

They were last recorded on the mainland in 1838, Auckland Zoo ectotherm curator Don McFarlane told RNZ.

"It's amazing to start releasing them back from whence they came. It's a real homecoming," he said. "The invertebrates are the underdog in the conservation world. But they are essential to healthy, functioning ecosystems, and without them, nothing works."

Grasshoppers help the local ecosystem by releasing their droppings in the forest, which in turn helps enrich the soil. The wētāpunga reportedly has some of the largest droppings of any animal on earth, relative to its body size.

The wētāpunga is among the largest and heaviest insects in the world.
The wētāpunga is among the largest and heaviest insects in the world.Auckland Zoo/Screenshot
