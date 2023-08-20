Giada De Laurentiis Sets the Record Straight About Eating on Set — and That Spit Bucket Rumor - The Messenger
Giada De Laurentiis Sets the Record Straight About Eating on Set — and That Spit Bucket Rumor

Plus, the celebrity chef says her new line, Giadzy Pasta, follows a family tradition of producing quality foods with exceptional Italian ingredients

Rachel Askinasi
Giada De Laurentiis wants to clear up a long-lasting rumor about the fresh and colorful dishes that have made her an Italian culinary icon.

"I eat my food," the celebrity chef says in an interview with The Messenger for the July launch of her new Giadzy Pasta, a line of specialty pastas made in Italy's Abruzzo region with organically grown semolina flour and spring water from the Majella mountain range.

It might seem obvious that she enjoys the fare she's famous for, but comments like, "Oh, she doesn't really eat," and, "How could she be thin and eat all that pasta?" have followed her for years, says De Laurentiis, 52.

There were whispers in 2014 about De Laurentiis using a "dump bucket" while filming her cooking shows after an unnamed source said in Page Six that she ate nothing on set and spit out every bite between takes.

Though the chef has mostly stayed quiet amid the decade-long discourse about how much she does or doesn't eat, she's finally speaking out — and says there's some truth to the "dump bucket" gossip.

"When you're eating lots of different foods and you're shooting multiple eating scenes all day long — nobody's gonna be able to eat that much food," De Laurentiis says. "Nobody."

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis wants the world to know she eats the food she makes.Courtesy of Giadzy and Giada De Laurentiis
"But," she adds, "that was not something I could explain in a quick little soundbite."

In 2014, De Laurentiis' representatives disputed the claims on the star's behalf that she never ate, calling them "absurd and completely false."

They did confirm, however, that she sometimes tossed food because multiple tapings would have meant six to eight meals per day, Page Six reported.

The news outlet also made a connection to her weight. But the Rome-born star says staying healthy while enjoying Italian cooking is all about quality and portion control.

The pasta itself, she says, "is not the enemy."

Giadzy Pasta from Giada De LaurentiisGiadzy

While De Laurentiis says she never tires of cooking and eating pasta, she does take a measured approach to the Italian staple.

"I don't eat these giant bowls of it," she says, adding that a well-prepared plate of pasta brings her back to her childhood.

Her grandfather's parents, she continues, owned a pasta factory in Naples, so she's always associated the dish with the joy and love of family.

That's why she's so careful about the foods she puts in her body — and particular about the integrity of the ingredients she uses in Giadzy pasta.

"I don't feel good when I eat .99¢ pasta," she says, adding that her goal with the line is to make a product that home cooks can feel good about preparing and sharing with their own families.

