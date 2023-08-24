Giada De Laurentiis Loves to Twirl Long Strands of Spaghetti — But Says It’s Fine to Break Your Pasta

Conventional wisdom on cooking spaghetti states that you're not supposed to break it before tossing it into a pot of boiling water. Many consider the act sacrilege because it ruins the twirl-ability of the long and starchy strands.
But Italian culinary icon Giada De Laurentiis says spaghetti lovers should embrace their own style — breaking pasta if the heart desires.
"Even bucatini, even spaghetti, you can break them in half," says the Giadzy founder, adding that her mother used to break pasta when she was too little to twirl her fork.
These days De Laurentiis, 53, says she doesn't usually break her pasta because the twirl is "the whole fun of spaghetti." However, if you're not into it, that's perfectly fine with her.
In fact, De Laurentiis believes in this message so much that she included two specific pasta shapes in her new product line, Giadzy Pasta, that are actually meant to be broken.
Giadzy Pasta launched in July and offers home cooks eight shapes — nodi marini, taccole, pappardelle, paccheri, bucatini, bucatini lunghi, manfredi lunghi and spaghetti chitarra — some of which are harder to come by in the U.S., though they're more common in Italy.
- Giada De Laurentiis Sets the Record Straight About Eating on Set — and That Spit Bucket Rumor
- Say No To Pasta: Italians On Strike
- ‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Deepti Vempati Says She’s ‘Smitten Over’ New Long-Distance Romance
- Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s Official Cause of Death Revealed
- Soaring Pasta Prices Prompt Italy to Declare Crisis
- Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s Father Breaks His Silence After Teen’s Death
The two lunghi — or long — varieties are extruded shapes that De Laurentiis says are supposed to be snapped before boiling.
If you don't have a pot big enough to fully submerge them even after they've been broken, she suggests using a skillet for these or any long pasta shapes.
"As long as it's submerged, it's covered, you can cook it lengthwise like that," De Laurentiis says. "Just as good as a pot."
Giadzy is cut using 100-year-old bronze dies that leave a rough exterior texture on each piece, which gives the pasta more bite and allows it to hold onto sauces better than smooth, mass-produced noodles, according to De Laurentiis.
The Italian-made process — along with the use of locally sourced ingredients from the country's Abruzzo region — make Giadzy Pasta and industrial-made bags commonly found at U.S. grocery stores "completely different beasts," she says.
"I like a little bit more of the chew and I like the way that it holds the sauce," De Laurentiis says of her new artisanal line. "And that to me is the definition of a really great pasta dish."
Giadzy Pasta is available at the chef's online storefront, Giadzy, for $10.50 per 1.1 pound box.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews