Giada De Laurentiis Loves to Twirl Long Strands of Spaghetti — But Says It’s Fine to Break Your Pasta

Conventional wisdom on cooking spaghetti states that you're not supposed to break it before tossing it into a pot of boiling water. Many consider the act sacrilege because it ruins the twirl-ability of the long and starchy strands.

But Italian culinary icon Giada De Laurentiis says spaghetti lovers should embrace their own style — breaking pasta if the heart desires.

"Even bucatini, even spaghetti, you can break them in half," says the Giadzy founder, adding that her mother used to break pasta when she was too little to twirl her fork.

These days De Laurentiis, 53, says she doesn't usually break her pasta because the twirl is "the whole fun of spaghetti." However, if you're not into it, that's perfectly fine with her.

In fact, De Laurentiis believes in this message so much that she included two specific pasta shapes in her new product line, Giadzy Pasta, that are actually meant to be broken.

Bucatini lunghi (left) and cooked bucatini (right) from Giada De Laurentiis's new line, Giadzy Pasta. Courtesy of Giadzy by Giada De Laurentiis (2)

Giadzy Pasta launched in July and offers home cooks eight shapes — nodi marini, taccole, pappardelle, paccheri, bucatini, bucatini lunghi, manfredi lunghi and spaghetti chitarra — some of which are harder to come by in the U.S., though they're more common in Italy.

The two lunghi — or long — varieties are extruded shapes that De Laurentiis says are supposed to be snapped before boiling.

If you don't have a pot big enough to fully submerge them even after they've been broken, she suggests using a skillet for these or any long pasta shapes.

"As long as it's submerged, it's covered, you can cook it lengthwise like that," De Laurentiis says. "Just as good as a pot."

Giada De Laurentiis twirling her new line, Giadzy Pasta. Courtesy of Giadzy by Giada De Laurentiis

Giadzy is cut using 100-year-old bronze dies that leave a rough exterior texture on each piece, which gives the pasta more bite and allows it to hold onto sauces better than smooth, mass-produced noodles, according to De Laurentiis.

The Italian-made process — along with the use of locally sourced ingredients from the country's Abruzzo region — make Giadzy Pasta and industrial-made bags commonly found at U.S. grocery stores "completely different beasts," she says.

"I like a little bit more of the chew and I like the way that it holds the sauce," De Laurentiis says of her new artisanal line. "And that to me is the definition of a really great pasta dish."

Giadzy Pasta is available at the chef's online storefront, Giadzy, for $10.50 per 1.1 pound box.