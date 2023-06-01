The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Getty Images Wants Company to Stop Using its Images to Train AI

    Getty argued in the filing that Stability AI's success hinges on copyright infringement

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Stock photo service Getty Images is seeking an injunction from London's High Court that would bar artificial intelligence firm Stability AI from selling its system in the United Kingdom.

    The filing comes months after Getty filed a similar lawsuit against the London-based company in the United States.

    Last August, Stability AI released Stable Diffusion, an AI-based text-to-image system, and image generator called DreamStudio.

    Getty alleges in its legal filings that Stability AI breached its copyright by using its images to "train" the Stable Diffusion system.

    Close-up of logo on sign at the regional office of media licensing company Getty Images in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018.
    Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

    Getty Images, one of the largest stock photo providers in the world, is headquartered in Seattle. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

    Stability AI raised over $100 million in funding and has a valuation of $4 billion, according to the injunction, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

    Getty argues in the filing Stability AI would not be as successful if it hadn't infringed on the company's copyright.

    A spokesperson for Getty told The Messenger they do not comment on pending litigation.

    As artificial intelligence continues to proliferate at breakneck speed, legal battles are being waged in court over copyright protections. Companies that specialize in generative artificial intelligence must feed data — including pictures and audio — into each system.

    Earlier this year, three artists and illustrators filed a lawsuit against Stability AI, alleging it had violated copyrights with its systems. Record labels have also started taking legal action to stop AI from using their artists' voices to create new songs.

