Getaway Driver in 1988 Assassination of NYPD Officer Edward Byrne Wins Parole
The president of the Police Benevolent Association called the decision to free Scott Cobb, 60, 'especially outrageous'
The getaway driver in one of New York City's most cold-blooded police killings was granted parole and could be back on the streets in two weeks, the city's largest police union said Wednesday.
In a statement posted online, the Police Benevolent Association said it had just learned about the "shocking injustice" in the 1988 assassination of 22-year-old rookie Police Officer Edward Byrne.
The murder stunned the Big Apple, even against the backdrop of raging violence tied to the crack epidemic that was surging at the time.
Byrne, a second-generation city cop, was gunned down early on Feb. 26, 1988, while guarding the house of a witness against Howard "Pappy" Mason, a leader of a drug gang known as the "Bebos."
After being convicted on a gun charge, Mason sought revenge from prison by ordering the assassination of a police officer.
A four-man team carried out the killing, with gunman David McClary shooting Byrne five times in the head from point-blank range after accomplice Todd Scott distracted Byrne from the passenger side of his police cruiser.
Mason was later convicted of ordering the execution-style slaying and is serving a life sentence in federal prison.
The union said the state Parole Board's decision to free Scott Cobb, 60, was "personal" for PBA President Patrick Hendry, who's assigned to the same Queens precinct where Byrne worked and where a plaque commemorates the slain officer.
“All cop-killer paroles are infuriating but this one is especially outrageous considering the shockwaves this crime sent through this precinct, the NYPD, the city and nation," Hendry said.
Cobb was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and has been eligible for parole since 2013.
More than 27,000 people signed petitions opposing his release, the PBA said.
Cobb's case marked the 36th time since 2017 that parole has been granted in a New York police killing, with 32 involving city officers, the PBA said.
Hendry called the Parole Board "insane" and said it was ripping Byrne's legacy "to shreds."
"New York City police officers are absolutely sickened by this parole decision, and New Yorkers who care about safe streets should be, too," he said.
In a prepared statement, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said, "Following an appearance before the Board of Parole, Scott Cobb was granted an open date with an earliest release date of Aug. 9, 2023."
"He will be supervised in the community and responsibility for such will be jurisdictionally transferred to another agency," the DOCCS added.
Philip Copeland, who led the Byrne hit team, is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board in September, with McClary and Scott to follow in October and January, respectively, according to the PBA.
