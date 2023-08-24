‘Get Ready’: South Carolina Sheriff Sends Chilling Warning to Gangs After Deputy and Fiancée Shot

After the residence of one of his deputies was recently shot up, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference, and put the county's "cowardly" gangs on notice: We are coming for you.

"Get ready for it," Lott said Tuesday, after discussing the Sunday night shooting that injured Corporal Terrence Crawford and his fiancée.

Both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs after three suspected gang members fired at their home. Eight people were at the house at the time of the shooting.

Crawford, who joined the sheriff's department in 2014, and his fiancée have been released from the hospital, and are expected to fully recovery, Lott explained.

According to Lott, a marked sheriff's patrol car was parked outside of Crawford's house Sunday evening. However, Lott noted Crawford was not the shooters' intended target.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott addressing the media Tuesday Richland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"It's coming," Lott vowed, calling the "big and bad" gang members "cowards" and "snakes" for sneaking up on the home under cover of darkness and shooting at it.

"How tough do you have to be to sneak up to a house and start shooting in, and then running away like a little kid and hiding?," Lott asked. "How big and bad does that make you? In my opinion, it doesn't."

Lott said his department knows for a fact the shooting was perpetrated by gang members, and that they would soon feel "the full weight ... of law enforcement in the Midlands."

Added Lott: "You are fixing to find out who's big and bad in Richland County, and you're fixing to find out it ain't you."

While no one has been arrested yet, Lott said he believes the shooters will be apprehended within days. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.