‘Get On Stage’: Donald Trump’s Primary Opponents Try to Goad Him Into GOP Debate

Former President Donald Trump may skip the first Republican presidential debate next month, denying his opponents the chance to challenge him directly in front of voters.

But the primary field is trying to bait Trump into changing his mind, challenging his ego and playing to his desire for the spotlight.

“C'mon, Donald. Get on stage and defend your record,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday during an interview on ABC’s “This Week," adding that the former president has “a record that is not great.”

It’s no surprise the Republican primary field wants a chance to challenge Trump — he’s the frontrunner in the primary. And that is exactly the excuse Trump is using to possibly pass on the debate.

“When you have a big lead, you don’t do it,” Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday.

The former president had 56% of support among Republican primary voters in a recent Morning Consult poll, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a distant second place at 17%. All other primary candidates had under 10% of support according to the survey, which was conducted July 7-9.

Debating Trump, who is known for his antagonistic style and frequent use of nicknames to deride his opponents, may be easier said than done. DeSantis, who Trump has branded “Ron DeSanctimonious,” urged the former president to debate in a recent interview, saying that “nobody is entitled to this nomination.” DeSantis also dinged Trump for his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

"He needs to step up and do it,” DeSantis said on “The Howie Carr Show.” “I will be in Milwaukee for the first debate and I’ll be at all the debates because the American people deserve to hear from us directly.”

It’s not yet clear which 2024 candidates will meet the GOP’s criteria and make it on the debate stage. To participate, the Republican National Committee has said that candidates must reach at least 1% in certain polls, raise cash from at least 40,000 unique donors and sign a loyalty pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee.

The polling and donor requirements have raised questions about debate stage eligibility for several candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence. His campaign, which launched a month ago, pulled in just $1.2 million in the second quarter of the year.

Pence told reporters on Friday that his campaign is “working around the clock” to meet the donor threshold by the Aug. 23 debate. He is already talking about next month’s debate like he and Trump will both be on stage.

“I look forward to seeing him on that debate stage,” Pence said at an evangelical conference in Iowa on Friday. “Sometimes people ask me what I think about debating Donald Trump. I tell people I've debated Donald Trump a thousand times, just not when the cameras are on.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, whose campaign has indicated that she has enough donors to make the stage, has joined the chorus of candidates urging Trump to debate.

“If he wants to be president again, get on the debate stage with us,” Haley said in a Fox News interview last week.“

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have indicated they have enough donors to meet the debate threshold, along with DeSantis and Christie. Meanwhile, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Friday that he is still working to get 40,000 donors, as is conservative commentator Larry Elder.

Some candidates who have not met the donor threshold are turning to political stunts to draw contributors to their campaigns. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is offering $20 gift cards to donors who give him at least a dollar in his effort to meet the threshold, and a super PAC backing Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is raffling off a year of college tuition for $1 donors.

Trump’s campaign brushed off opponents’ calls for him to debate, painting the rest of the primary field as “pathetic” and “thirsty” hangers-on who are using the former president for publicity.

“Everyone desperately wants to make a name for themselves off President Trump, the overwhelming leader of the election. It’s pathetic how thirsty they are,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a text message. “President Trump is in full control and command of this election, which is why he’s dominating in polls both nationally and statewide.”